$50+ Billion Agricultural Biotechnology Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

Global Agricultural Biotechnology market accounted for $20.19 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $51.93 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.1%.



Some of key factors influencing the market growth include increasing demand for bio fuels, growing transgenic crops demand owing to rising food demand, rising per capita income and growing population size. However, strong concern about genetically modified crops and low acceptance by consumers, stringent rules and regulations related to the registration of products are restricting the market growth.



Agricultural biotechnology is a collection of new techniques that develops plant, animal, and living organisms to enhance crop productivity and efficiency. It provides farmers innovative technology that can make crop production cheaper and more reasonable. Agricultural biotechnology can be utilized to shield crops from destructive diseases. It is mainly used to modify the genetic sequence of crops known as transgenic or genetically modified crops, which increases the crop productivity.



Amongst Products, Soybeans are expected to held significant market share during predicted period. This leading position of the category is due to the increasing demand for export and import of transgenic soybean across the world. By geography, North America is expected to contribute the larger revenue due to the increasing adoption of genetically modified crops in the country.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Biochips

5.3 Ribonucleic Acid Interference (RNAi)

5.4 Genome Editing Tools

5.5 Synthetic Biology

5.6 Deoxy Ribonucleic Acid (DNA) Sequencing



6 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Crop Protection Products

6.2.1 Biostimulants

6.2.2 Biopesticides

6.3 Transgenic Seeds

6.3.1 Fruits and vegetables

6.3.2 Maize

6.3.3 Soybean

6.3.4 Cotton

6.3.5 Corn

6.3.6 Canola

6.3.7 Sugarcane

6.3.8 Other Transgenic Seeds

6.4 Synthetic Biology-Enabled Products



7 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Molecular Diagnostics

7.3 Molecular Markers

7.4 Tissue Culture

7.5 Vaccines

7.6 Genetic Engineering

7.7 Other Types



8 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Du Pont Pioneer Hi-Bred

10.2 Certis USA

10.3 Bayer CropScience AG

10.4 Dow AgroSciences LLC

10.5 Syngenta

10.6 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

10.7 KWS SAAT AG

10.8 Monsanto

10.9 Global Bio-chem Technology

10.10 Rubicon

10.11 Mycogen Seeds

10.12 Evogene Ltd

10.13 Performance Plants Inc.

10.14 Vilmorin

10.15 Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (USA)

10.16 Valent BioSciences Corporation (USA)

10.17 Biocentury Transgene Co. Ltd. (China)

10.18 Eurofins Genescan AG (U.S.)



