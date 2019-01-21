Middle East & Africa Wireless Headsets (On-Ear Headsets & Earbuds) Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Wireless Headsets Market By Type (On-Ear Headsets & Earbuds), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Multi-Branded Stores, Exclusive Stores & Online), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Middle East & Africa Wireless wireless headsets market is projected to exhibit at a CAGR of over 8% during 2018-2023



Rising demand for wireless headsets is being seen in Middle East & African countries, especially in Saudi Arabia and UAE, on the back of growing use of wireless headsets with multiple electronic devices such as mobile phones, laptops and television audio devices. Increasing trend of online streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu is a key factor expected to drive the growth of wireless headsets market in the region during forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in Middle East & Africa wireless headsets market are LG Electronics Inc., Sony Corporation, Bose Corporation and Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Wireless Headsets Market Outlook



5. Middle East & Africa Wireless Headsets Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value and Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel

5.2.3. By Country

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Type

5.3.2. By Distribution Channel

5.3.3. By Country



6. Saudi Arabia Wireless Headsets Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value and Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel



7. UAE Wireless Headsets Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value and Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Distribution Channel



8. South Africa Wireless Headsets Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value and Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Distribution Channel



9. Turkey Wireless Headsets Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value and Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product Type

9.2.2. By Distribution Channel



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Company Profiles

12.1.1. Bose Corporation

12.1.2. LG Electronics Inc.

12.1.3. Sony Corporation

12.1.4. Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG



13. Strategic Recommendations



