North America Lipstick Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2019 & 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Lipstick Market By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America lipstick market is projected to surpass $5.1 billion by 2023



Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to rising focus of manufacturers towards product innovation. For instance, lipsticks are now coming with moisturizer and other properties. Moreover, people are now showing inclination towards chemical free cosmetics and are thus opting for organic and natural cosmetics including lipstick, which is anticipated to fuel lipstick market in the region.



Additionally, improving consumer confidence index is resulting in increasing consumer spending on discretionary products, which is further anticipated to positively influence North America lipstick market in the coming years.



North America lipstick market is controlled by these major players, namely



L'Oreal International

Shiseido Company, Limited

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Revlon, Inc.

Coty, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Lipstick Market Outlook



5. North America Lipstick Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value and Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type (Gloss, Matte and Others)

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Departmental/Grocery stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Multi branded Stores, Exclusive Stores and Online Stores)

5.2.3. By Country

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Product Type

5.3.2. By Distribution Channel

5.3.3. By Country



6. United States Lipstick Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value and Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel



7. Canada Lipstick Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value and Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product Type

7.2.2. By Distribution Channel



8. Mexico Lipstick Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value and Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product Type

8.2.2. By Distribution Channel



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Company Profiles



12. Strategic Recommendations



