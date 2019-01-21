Global Portable Generator Market to 2024 by Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline/Petrol & Natural Gas & LPG), End User (Commercial, Industrial), By Power Rating (5-10kVA, 10-20kVA)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Portable Generator Market By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline/Petrol & Natural Gas & LPG), By End User (Commercial, Industrial, etc.), By Power Rating (5-10kVA, 10-20kVA, etc.), By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global portable generator market is projected to reach $4.3 billion by 2024



Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to technological advancements for enhancing the standalone efficiency of engines as well as alternators, growing commercial and residential sectors and increasing number of manufacturing facilities across the globe.



Moreover, launch of new green products with optimum utilization of fuel and low noise coupled with implementation of stringent pollution norms is further positively influencing global portable generators market.



Additionally, increasing construction activities across the globe is further anticipated to fuel growth in global portable generator market during forecast period.



Few of the major players operating in global portable generator market include:



Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Kohler-SDMO

Briggs and Stratton

GENERAC HOLDINGS INC.

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Kubota Corporation

Wacker Neuson Group

Atlas Copco AB

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Satisfaction Level

4.2. Factors Considered for Purchasing



5. Global Portable Generator Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline(petrol), Diesel, and Natural Gas & LPG)

5.2.2. By End User (Residential, Industrial and Commercial)

5.2.3. By Power Rating (Less than 5 kVA, 5-10 kVA, 10-20 kVA)

5.2.4. By Application (Emergency and Prime/Continuous)

5.2.5. By Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe and South America)

5.2.6. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Fuel Type

5.3.2. By End User

5.3.3. By Power Rating

5.3.4. By Application

5.3.5. By Region



6. Asia-Pacific Portable Generator Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Fuel Type

6.2.2. By End User

6.2.3. By Power Rating

6.2.4. By Application

6.2.5. By Country

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6.3.1. By Fuel Type

6.3.2. By End User

6.3.3. By Power Rating

6.3.4. By Application

6.3.5. By Country

6.4. China Portable Generator Market Outlook

6.5. India Portable Generator Market Outlook

6.6. Japan Portable Generator Market Outlook

6.7. Australia Portable Generator Market Outlook

6.8. South Korea Portable Generator Market Outlook



7. North America Portable Generator Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Fuel Type

7.2.2. By End User

7.2.3. By Power Rating

7.2.4. By Application

7.2.5. By Country

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7.3.1. By Fuel Type

7.3.2. By End User

7.3.3. By Power Rating

7.3.4. By Application

7.3.5. By Country

7.4. United States Portable Generator Market Outlook

7.5. Canada Portable Generator Market Outlook

7.6. Mexico Portable Generator Market Outlook



8. Europe Portable Generator Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.1.2. By Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Fuel Type

8.2.2. By End User

8.2.3. By Power Rating

8.2.4. By Application

8.2.5. By Country

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index

8.4. Russia Portable Generator Market Outlook

8.5. Germany Portable Generator Market Outlook

8.6. France Portable Generator Market Outlook

8.7. Spain Portable Generator Market Outlook

8.8. Italy Portable Generator Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Portable Generator Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.1.2. By Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Fuel Type

9.2.2. By End User

9.2.3. By Power Rating

9.2.4. By Application

9.2.5. By Country

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index

9.4. Nigeria Portable Generator Market Outlook

9.5. Algeria Portable Generator Market Outlook

9.6. Iran Portable Generator Market Outlook

9.7. Kenya Portable Generator Market Outlook



10. South America Portable Generator Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.1.2. By Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Fuel Type

10.2.2. By End User

10.2.3. By Power Rating

10.2.4. By Application

10.2.5. By Country

10.3. Market Attractiveness Index

10.3.1. By Fuel Type

10.3.2. By End User

10.3.3. By Power Rating

10.3.4. By Application

10.3.5. By Country

10.4. Brazil Portable Generator Market Outlook

10.5. Argentina Portable Generator Market Outlook

10.6. Chile Portable Generator Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges

11.3. Porter Five Force Analysis



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Benchmarking

13.2. Company Profiles



14. Strategic Recommendations



