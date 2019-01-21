Global Reefer Truck Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2018 & 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Reefer Truck Market By Vehicle Type (L&MCV and HCV), By Application Type (Meat & Fish, Grocery, Dairy Product and Others), By Region (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA and South America), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global reefer truck market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 9% by 2023



Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to massive demand for ready-to-eat food items as well as fresh vegetables and dairy products across the globe. Moreover, people are getting more concerned regarding food quality, which is pushing demand for fresh food items such as fruits & vegetables, milk, dairy products, etc., consequently resulting in increasing demand for reefer trucks.



Additionally, booming e-commerce industry and growing restaurants and retail store business is further anticipated to fuel growth in the global reefer truck market in the coming years. L&MCV reefer trucks dominates global reefer truck market owing to their lower cost than HCV reefer trucks.



Few of the renowned companies currently operating in the global reefer truck market include



China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd.

Schmitz Cargobull AG

LAMBERET SAS

Wabash National Corporation

CHEREAU

Hyundai Translead

HKgel Trailer GmbH & Co. KG

KRONE GMBH & CO. KG

GRW Tankers and Trailers

Great Dane LLC

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.2. Brand Recall

4.3. Brand Switching Attributes

4.4. Brand Satisfaction Level



5. Global Reefer Truck Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (L&MCV, HCV)

5.2.2. By Application Type (Meat & Fish, Dairy Products, Grocery, others)

5.2.3. By Company

5.2.4. By Region (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, South America)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Region)

5.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)



6. North America Reefer Truck Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (L&MCV, HCV)

6.2.2. By Application Type (Meat & Fish, Dairy Products, Grocery, others)

6.2.3. By Country

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

6.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

6.5. United States Reefer Truck Market Outlook

6.6. Canada Reefer Truck Market Outlook

6.7. Mexico Reefer Truck Market Outlook



7. APAC Reefer Truck Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (L&MCV, HCV)

7.2.2. By Application Type (Meat & Fish, Dairy Products, Grocery, others)

7.2.3. By Country

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

7.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Region)

7.5. China Reefer Truck Market Outlook

7.6. Australia Reefer Truck Market Outlook

7.7. India Reefer Truck Market Outlook

7.8. Japan Reefer Truck Market Outlook



8. Europe Reefer Truck Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Vehicle Type (L&MCV, HCV)

8.2.2. By Application Type (Meat & Fish, Dairy Products, Grocery, others)

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

8.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

8.5. Germany Reefer Truck Market Outlook

8.6. United Kingdom Reefer Truck Market Outlook

8.7. France Reefer Truck Market Outlook

8.8. Spain Reefer Truck Market Outlook

8.9. Italy Reefer Truck Market Outlook



9. MEA Reefer Truck Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Vehicle Type (L&MCV, HCV)

9.2.2. By Application Type (Meat & Fish, Dairy Products, Grocery, others)

9.2.3. By Country

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

9.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

9.5. South Africa Reefer Truck Market Outlook

9.6. Saudi Arabia Reefer Truck Market Outlook

9.7. Iran Reefer Truck Market Outlook

9.8. UAE Reefer Truck Market Outlook

9.9. Qatar Reefer Truck Market Outlook



10. South America Reefer Truck Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Vehicle Type (L&MCV, HCV)

10.2.2. By Application Type (Meat & Fish, Dairy Products, Grocery, others)

10.2.3. By Country

10.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

10.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

10.5. Brazil Reefer Truck Market Outlook

10.6. Argentina Reefer Truck Market Outlook

10.7. Colombia Reefer Truck Market Outlook

10.8. Chile Reefer Truck Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



