Global Oilfield Services Market to 2023 By Application (Onshore Vs. Offshore), & Service Type (Drilling Services, Completion Services & Production Services)

The "Global Oilfield Services Market By Application (Onshore Vs. Offshore), By Service Type (Drilling Services, Completion Services & Production Services), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global oilfield services market is forecast to grow to $198 billion by 2024, on account of rising oil & gas demand, increasing investments in offshore exploration and production activities and growing consolidation in the oil & gas industry.



North America and Asia-Pacific are the major demand generating regions for oilfield services, globally.



Drilling services segment holds the largest market share, owing to increasing lateral drilling in the above mentioned regions. United States is witnessing high demand for oilfield services including horizontal and directional drilling activities, backed by presence of shale gas reserves. Over the coming years, several countries such as Argentina, China, India and Mexico are planning to make investments in their oil & gas sector, which is expected to boost the global oilfield services market during the forecast period.



Global Oilfield Services Market 2014-2024 discusses the following aspects of Oilfield Services market globally:

Oilfield Services Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Application (Onshore Vs. Offshore), By Service Type (Drilling Services, Completion Services & Production Services), By Region

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in global oilfield services market are



Schlumberger Limited

The Halliburton Company

Baker Hughes, a GE Company

Weatherford International Plc

Technip FMC PLC

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Precision Drilling Corporation

Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Ensco plc

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Oilfield Services Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Application (Onshore Vs. Offshore)

4.2.2. By Service Type (Drilling, Completion and Production)

4.2.2.1. By Drilling Service (Land Contract Drilling, OCTG, Directional Drilling, Drilling & Completion Fluids, Cementing, LWD/MWD, Solids Control & Waste Management, Casing/Tubing and Others)

4.2.2.2. By Completion Service (Hydraulic Fracturing, Wireline Logging, Coiled Tubing, Rental & Fishing and Others)

4.2.2.3. By Production Service (Artificial Lift, Well Intervention, Floating Production Services and Others)

4.2.3. By Region

4.2.4. By Company

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index

4.3.1. By Application

4.3.2. By Service Type

4.3.3. By Region



5. North America Oilfield Services Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Application

5.2.2. By Service Type

5.2.2.1. By Drilling Service

5.2.2.2. By Completion Service

5.2.2.3. By Production Service

5.2.3. By Country

5.2.3.1. United States Oilfield Services Market Outlook

5.2.3.2. Canada Oilfield Services Market Outlook

5.2.3.3. Mexico Oilfield Services Market Outlook



6. Asia-Pacific Oilfield Services Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Application

6.2.2. By Service Type

6.2.2.1. By Drilling Service

6.2.2.2. By Completion Service

6.2.2.3. By Production Service

6.2.3. By Country

6.2.3.1. China Oilfield Services Market Outlook

6.2.3.2. Indonesia Oilfield Services Market Outlook

6.2.3.3. India Oilfield Services Market Outlook

6.2.3.4. Malaysia Oilfield Services Market Outlook

6.2.3.5. Thailand Oilfield Services Market Outlook

6.2.3.6. Australia Oilfield Services Market Outlook



7. Europe Oilfield Services Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Application

7.2.2. By Service Type

7.2.2.1. By Drilling Service

7.2.2.2. By Completion Service

7.2.2.3. By Production Service

7.2.3. By Country

7.2.3.1. Russia Oilfield Services Market Outlook

7.2.3.2. Norway Oilfield Services Market Outlook

7.2.3.3. United Kingdom Oilfield Services Market Outlook

7.2.3.4. Netherlands Oilfield Services Market Outlook

7.2.3.5. Denmark Oilfield Services Market Outlook



8. Middle East & Africa Oilfield Services Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Application

8.2.2. By Service Type

8.2.2.1. By Drilling Service

8.2.2.2. By Completion Service

8.2.2.3. By Production Service

8.2.3. By Country

8.2.3.1. Saudi Arabia Oilfield Services Market Outlook

8.2.3.2. Kuwait Oilfield Services Market Outlook

8.2.3.3. UAE Oilfield Services Market Outlook

8.2.3.4. Iran Oilfield Services Market Outlook

8.2.3.5. Qatar Oilfield Services Market Outlook



9. South America Oilfield Services Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Application

9.2.2. By Service Type

9.2.2.1. By Drilling Service

9.2.2.2. By Completion Service

9.2.2.3. By Production Service

9.2.3. By Country

9.2.3.1. Brazil Oilfield Services Market Outlook

9.2.3.2. Argentina Oilfield Services Market Outlook

9.2.3.3. Colombia Oilfield Services Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges

10.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competition Matrix

12.2. Company Profiles



13. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dw96c8/global_oilfield?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

