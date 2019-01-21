India Dishwashers Market to 2023 by Type (Free-Standing Dishwasher and Built-In Dishwasher), & Distribution Channel (Multi Branded Store, Exclusive Store, Hypermarket/Supermarket, and Online)
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Dishwashers Market By Type (Free-Standing Dishwasher and Built-In Dishwasher), By Distribution Channel (Multi Branded Store, Exclusive Store, Hypermarket/Supermarket, and Online), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India dishwashers market is projected to reach $45 million by 2023
Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to changing lifestyle due to rising urbanisation and increasing disposable income in the country. Moreover, surging number of working women and nuclear families is further pushing the demand for dishwashers across the country.
Additionally, growth in organized retail end e-commerce industry coupled with rising consumer inclination towards sanitation devices are further anticipated to aid the growth of India dishwashers market during forecast period.
Why You Should Buy This Report?
- To gain an in-depth understanding of Dishwashers in India
- To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years
- To help industry consultants, Dishwashers distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies
- To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material
- To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players
- To avail of 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs
Some of the major players operating in India dishwashers market include
- IFB Industries Ltd.
- BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.
- LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
- Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd.
- AB Electrolux
- Elica PB India Private Limited
- Kaff Appliances (India) Private Limited
- Miele India Pvt. Ltd.
- Franke Faber India Ltd.
- Whirlpool of India Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice Of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness Level
4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions
4.3. Sources of Awareness
5. Global Dishwashers Market Overview
6. India Dishwashers Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Built-in vs Free-standing Dishwashers)
6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Multi-Branded stores, Exclusive stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket and Online)
6.2.3. By Region
6.2.4. By Company
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6.3.1. By Region
6.3.2. By Type
7. India Free-Standing Dishwashers Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Distribution Channel
7.3. Pricing Analysis
8. India Built-In Dishwashers Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Distribution Channel
8.3. Pricing Analysis
9. Supply Chain Analysis
10. Import and Export Analysis
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. India Economic Profile
15. India Dishwashers Market: Factory Analysis
15.1. IFB Industries Ltd.: Factory Analysis
15.1.1. IFB Industries Ltd.: Organizational Structure
15.2. BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Private Limited: Factory Analysis
15.2.1. BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Private Limited: Organizational Structure
15.3. LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.: Factory Analysis
15.3.1. LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.: Organizational Structure
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Competition Outlook
16.2. Company Profiles
17. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5jfxzj/india_dishwashers?w=12
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Household Appliances
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.