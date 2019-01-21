India Dishwashers Market to 2023 by Type (Free-Standing Dishwasher and Built-In Dishwasher), & Distribution Channel (Multi Branded Store, Exclusive Store, Hypermarket/Supermarket, and Online)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Dishwashers Market By Type (Free-Standing Dishwasher and Built-In Dishwasher), By Distribution Channel (Multi Branded Store, Exclusive Store, Hypermarket/Supermarket, and Online), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India dishwashers market is projected to reach $45 million by 2023



Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to changing lifestyle due to rising urbanisation and increasing disposable income in the country. Moreover, surging number of working women and nuclear families is further pushing the demand for dishwashers across the country.



Additionally, growth in organized retail end e-commerce industry coupled with rising consumer inclination towards sanitation devices are further anticipated to aid the growth of India dishwashers market during forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in India dishwashers market include



IFB Industries Ltd.

BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

AB Electrolux

Elica PB India Private Limited

Kaff Appliances (India) Private Limited

Miele India Pvt. Ltd.

Franke Faber India Ltd.

Whirlpool of India Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice Of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness Level

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions

4.3. Sources of Awareness



5. Global Dishwashers Market Overview



6. India Dishwashers Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Built-in vs Free-standing Dishwashers)

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Multi-Branded stores, Exclusive stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket and Online)

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By Company

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6.3.1. By Region

6.3.2. By Type



7. India Free-Standing Dishwashers Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Distribution Channel

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. India Built-In Dishwashers Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Distribution Channel

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. Supply Chain Analysis



10. Import and Export Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. India Economic Profile



15. India Dishwashers Market: Factory Analysis

15.1. IFB Industries Ltd.: Factory Analysis

15.1.1. IFB Industries Ltd.: Organizational Structure

15.2. BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Private Limited: Factory Analysis

15.2.1. BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Private Limited: Organizational Structure

15.3. LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.: Factory Analysis

15.3.1. LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.: Organizational Structure



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Competition Outlook

16.2. Company Profiles



17. Strategic Recommendations



