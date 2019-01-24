Best-Selling Author David Goggins to Appear at Executive Education Academy Charter School

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown will welcome David Goggins on March 21

The best-selling author and former Navy Seal will be speaking to students, faculty, and friends of the Allentown charter school.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our students and just one of the many activities and events we’re proud to offer them.” — Robert Lysek, Founder & CEO

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Navy Seal, ultra athlete, world record holder, motivational speaker, and best-selling author David Goggins is set to appear at Executive Education Academy Charter school in Allentown on Thursday, March 21 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.Goggins will motivate students during his speech before signing copies of his latest book, Can’t Hurt Me. The book is currently a #2 bestseller behind Michelle Obama’s memoir Becoming.“We are excited to welcome David Goggins to our school,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Lehigh Valley charter school . “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our students and just one of the many activities and events we’re proud to offer them.”To prepare for Goggins’ visit, students, faculty, and the public are invited to participate in a Pennies for Push-ups Marathon on Saturday, February 9 from 8am to 8pm at the School’s Auditorium. Every push-up is paid for by community sponsors and results in a donation to the Allentown charter school’s foundation.To learn more about EEACS and its calendar of community activities and events, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/community-portal/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

