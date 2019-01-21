Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control (Radar, Lidar, Laser & Ultrasonic) Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle), By Technology Type (Radar, Lidar, Laser & Ultrasonic), By End Use (OEM & Aftermarket), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global automotive adaptive cruise control is projected to reach $19.4 billion by 2023



Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to growing demand for passenger cars and rising cases of road accidents. Moreover, increasing focus of governments of various countries towards increasing vehicle safety is further pushing demand for vehicles integrated with adaptive cruise control technology.



Additionally, with rising awareness regarding safety features in vehicles coupled with new technological advancements, the global automotive adaptive cruise control market is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in global automotive adaptive cruise control market are



Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

DENSO Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Autoliv, Inc.

Magna International, Inc.

Valeo S.A.

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd

Mando Corporation

WABCO

ey Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.2. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase



5. Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle)

5.2.2. By Technology Type (Radar, Lidar, Laser, Ultrasonic)

5.2.3. By End Use (OEM & Aftermarket)

5.2.4. By Company

5.2.5. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)



6. Europe & CIS Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type

6.2.2. By Technology Type

6.2.3. By End Use

6.2.4. By Country

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

6.4. Europe: Country Analysis

6.4.1. Germany Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Outlook

6.4.2. United Kingdom Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Outlook

6.4.3. France Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Outlook

6.4.4. Italy Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Outlook

6.4.5. Spain Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Outlook

6.4.6. Russia Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Outlook

6.4.7. Belgium Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Outlook

6.4.8. Netherlands Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Outlook

6.4.9. Austria Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Outlook



7. Asia-Pacific Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Outlook

7.1. Market Share & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type

7.2.2. By Technology Type

7.2.3. By End Use

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

7.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

7.4.1. China Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Outlook

7.4.2. Japan Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Outlook

7.4.3. South Korea Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Outlook

7.4.4. India Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Outlook

7.4.5. Australia Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Outlook

7.4.6. Malaysia Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Outlook



8. North America Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.2.2. By Technology Type

8.2.3. By End Use

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

8.4. North America: Country Analysis

8.4.1. United States Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Outlook

8.4.2. Canada Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Outlook

8.4.3. Mexico Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Vehicle Type

9.2.2. By Technology Type

9.2.3. By End Use

9.2.4. By Country

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

9.4. Middle East & Africa: Country Analysis

9.4.1. Saudi Arabia Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Outlook

9.4.2. UAE Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Outlook

9.4.3. South Africa Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Robert Bosch GmbH

12.2. Continental AG

12.3. DENSO Corporation

12.4. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

12.5. Autoliv, Inc.

12.6. Magna International, Inc.

12.7. Valeo S.A.

12.8. Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd

12.9. Mando Corporation

12.10. WABCO



13. Strategic Recommendations



