Egypt shares its education reform vision in London

His Excellency Minister of Education Tarek Shawky headed the high-ranking Egyptian delegation is headed by.

The delegation includes Deputy Minister for Teacher Affairs Dr. Mohamed Omar, as well as senior advisors at the ministry. The delegation will also be participating in the leading education technology conference The BETT show to showcase the latest work of Egyptian Knowledge Bank.

During his visit, the Egyptian Education Minister will meet the Minister of State for International Development and Minister of State for Middle East Alistair Burt, Minister of Investment Graham Stuart, to discuss increasing strategic cooperation in the field of education, and the Minister of State for School Standards Nick Gibb.

British Ambassador to Egypt Sir Geoffrey Adams said:

"There is no place better than the Education World Forum and BETT show for Egypt to share its vision with world leading pioneers, experts and policy makers in the field of education. We have seen the positive steps Egypt has taken towards reforming its educational system, and we remain committed to strengthen our partnership and offer world class education to its future generations, and equip them with the skills and knowledge so they need to take their country forward."



