Probiotics Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Participation of International Bodies in the R&D of Probiotic Products Driving Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Probiotics Market by Application (Functional Food & Beverages [Dairy Products, Non-dairy Beverages, Infant Formula, Cereals], Dietary Supplements, Feed), Ingredient (Bacteria, Yeast), Form (Dry, Liquid), End User, and Region-Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The probiotics market is estimated to be valued at 45.64 billion in 2017, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%, to reach USD 64.02 billion by 2022.



The market is primarily driven by factors such as growing awareness about the benefits of probiotics among customers, rising demand for nutrient-rich feed for animals, and increasing demand for probiotic dietary supplements. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region due to the incorporation of probiotics in daily diets of consumers in China and Japan. One of the major restraints in the growth of the probiotic is the time required for regulatory approval.



Bacterial segment, by source, led the market with the largest share in 2016



On the basis of source, the probiotics market was led by the bacterial segment. Lactobacilli, one of the types of bacteria, accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Health benefits such as increased lactase production, prevention of diarrhea, prevention of irritable bowel syndrome, and enhanced immunity of Lactobacilli make the strain the most preferred option by probiotic producers.



Liquid segment, by form, led the probiotics market with the largest share in 2016



On the basis of form, the liquid segment accounted for the largest share of the probiotics market in 2016. Liquid probiotics are preferred by consumers having difficulty in swallowing pills, especially infants. New products are available in the market such as probiotic-infused juices and yogurt-based drinks, which provide consumers with new options of probiotic consumption.



Functional food & beverages segment, by application, accounted for the largest share of the probiotics market in 2016



Based on application, the functional food & beverages segment accounted for the largest share during the forecast period. Growing health concerns among consumers have led the manufacturers to come up with a variety of probiotic fortified foods, which has fueled the demand for probiotics in the functional food & beverage segment.



Human probiotics segment, by end user, led the market with the largest share in 2016



On the basis of end user, the human probiotics segment accounted for the largest share of the probiotics market in 2016. The routine consumption of probiotics in regular diets has shown functional improvements in consumer health, which has fueled the demand for human probiotics over animal probiotics.



Asia Pacific: High growth is expected in the probiotics market



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, in terms of value, between 2017 and 2022. Some of the factors that drive the usage of probiotics in this region include high demand for functional foods and dairy products, the presence of major players in these regions, and awareness about the benefits of using probiotics.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Health Benefits Associated With Probiotic-Fortified Foods

Increasing Popularity of Probiotic Dietary Supplements

Participation of International Bodies in the R&D of Probiotic Products

Rising Health Consciousness Among Consumers

Technological Advancements in Probiotic Products

Restraints

International Quality Standards and Regulations for Probiotic Products

High R&D Costs for Developing New Probiotic Strains

Opportunities

Probiotics Can Replace Pharmaceutical Agents

Ban on the Use of Agps(Antibiotic Growth Promoters) in Feed in the EU

Increase in Demand for Probiotics in Developed Economies

Rising Consumer Awareness About Value-Added Products

Challenges

Complexities in Integrating Probiotics in Functional Foods

Leading players profiled in this report:

Chr. Hansen

Danone

Yakult Honsha

Nestle

DuPont

Morinaga

Lallemand

Probi

Bifodan

BioGaia

Probiotics International

Nebraska Cultures

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lzfc2k/probiotics_market?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Health Food and Sports Nutrition, Food Ingredients



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.