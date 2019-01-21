ATMA Classique Welcomes Cellist Cameron Crozman and Harpsichordist Mélisande McNabney: A New Generation of Musicians

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As 2019 gets underway, ATMA Classique is delighted to welcome two rising young stars to the label, cellist Cameron Crozman and harpsichordist Mélisande McNabney. These accomplished virtuoso artists are part of a new generation of musicians with extremely promising international careers. Their debut albums will be released on January 25, 2019.



“At ATMA Classique, we have always taken great pride in cultivating and nurturing the careers of emerging musicians. Over the last few years we’ve worked closely with young artists like Vincent Lauzer, Marc Djokic, Caroline Gélinas, and Marina Thibeault, and believe that ATMA Classique plays an essential role within the Canadian musical ecology” says Johanne Goyette, founder and president of ATMA Classique. “These young artists, Cameron Crozman and Mélisande McNabney, beautifully complement our roster of established, world-renowned musicians and bode well for the future of classical music in this country and abroad.”



A “mature artist with a profound musical imagination,” (Toronto Concert Reviews), Cameron Crozman is being hailed as one of Canada’s leading young cellists. Maintaining an active performance schedule in North America and Europe, engagements have taken Crozman to such prestigious venues as the Shanghai Oriental Arts Center, Berliner Philharmonie, Paris Philharmonie, Philadelphia’s Mann Centre, Montreal’s Maison Symphonique, and Canada’s National Arts Centre. His debut album Cavatine, with pianist Philip Chiu, explores the refined world of French music in the first half of the 20th century.

/EIN News/ -- The award-winning Mélisande McNabney plays keyboard music of all periods, on harpsichord, piano, and fortepiano. In 2015 she received third prize at the International Competition Musica Antiqua in Bruges, Belgium. “A very accomplished and sensitive musician,” (The Wholenote), McNabney has performed hundreds of concerts, as a soloist or chamber musician in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. Her first solo album, Inspirations, features works and transcriptions for harpsichord by France's most beloved baroque composers, D’Anglebert, Forqueray and Rameau.

