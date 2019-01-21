$36.64 Billion Port Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Port Equipment Market by Equipment Type, Application, Demand, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The port equipment market is projected to grow from USD 29.18 billion in 2018 to USD 36.64 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.30% from 2018 to 2025.



World seaborne transport of goods continues to be largely determined by the developments in world economy and trade. Although, the relationship between economic output and merchandise trade seems to be shifting, with an observed decline in the growth ratio of trade to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) over recent years. The port industry has witnessed moderate growth in the last few years. Adoption of automation and electric equipment has fueled the growth of the port equipment market.



Demand for maritime transport services remains heavily dependent on the performance of the world economy. Technological innovation and division of labor have had a significant impact on the port industry. Technology plays a key role in this change with solutions, such as big data analysis, mobile, Internet, cloud computing, and other measures which contribute to optimizing terminal productivity and achieving ecosystem integration.



Some of the factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the port equipment market are increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions as well as the rise in demand for automated equipment in operation of terminals as well as ship to shore operations. Additionally, the deployment of mega-ships affects port terminals across the ship-port interface, yard, and terminal operations, as well as gate and hinterland operations. Sharp increases in the volumes of cargo also create greater demands on gate access, with more trucks arriving and leaving with larger numbers of containers. This creates greater local congestion as more trucks are waiting to enter the port.



Key players in the port equipment market are Kalmar (Finland), Konecranes (Finland), Cavotec (Switzerland), Liebherr (Switzerland), ABB (Switzerland), TTS Group (Norway), and Sany (China). These companies provide port equipment across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, Middle East, and, Latin America.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Premium Insights

3.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Port Equipment Market

3.2 Port Equipment Market, By Equipment Type

3.3 Port Equipment Market, By Type

3.4 Port Equipment Market, By Application

3.5 Port Equipment Market, By Region



4 Executive Summary



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Seaborne Trade Across the Globe

5.2.1.2 Rising Container Shipments in Asia Pacific & the Middle East

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Capital and Maintenance Costs of Port Equipment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Automation Technologies in Port Equipment Aiding More Efficiency in Different Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Synchronization Issue With Different Equipment for Various Applications

5.2.4.2 Several Accidents Occurred Using Port Equipment



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Automation of Stacking Operations at Ports

6.2.2 Upgradation of Old Cranes With Electrical Components

6.2.3 Introduction of New Engines With Reduced Emissions

6.2.4 Use of Advanced Materials in Manufacturing Port Equipment

6.2.5 Increased Use of Sensors in Ships and Ports

6.2.6 Adoption of Automated Port Management

6.2.7 Introduction of Simulation-Based Training for Operating Port Equipment

6.3 Innovations & Patent Registrations

6.4 Analysis of Key Trends of the Port Equipment Market



7 Port Equipment Market, By Equipment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Tug Boats

7.2.1 Tug Boats Used in Assisting Bigger Vessels Or in Berthing and Unberthing

7.3 Cranes

7.3.1 Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) Cranes

7.3.1.1 RTG Cranes are Capable of Stacking A Maximum of 50-55 Tons

7.3.2 Electrified Rubber-Tired Gantry (E-RTGS) Cranes

7.3.2.1 E-RTGS Cranes Have High Demand From Port Terminals Due to Emission Control

7.3.3 Ship-To-Shore Cranes

7.3.3.1 Ship-To-Shore Cranes Lifts Containers Ranging From 40-100 Tons

7.3.4 Yard Cranes

7.3.4.1 Due to the Rising Demand for Automation Level at Port Terminals Yard Cranes are Highly Effective at Port Terminal

7.3.5 Rail-Mounted Gantry (RMG) Cranes

7.3.5.1 RMG Cranes Have Benefit of Lifting Containers at Multiple Stacking Heights and Spans

7.3.6 Automated Stacking Cranes

7.3.6.1 Asc are Important Equipment for Container Handling Application

7.4 Shiploaders

7.4.1 Demand for Shiploaders has Increased Due to Unloading of Bulk Cargo

7.5 Reach Stackers

7.5.1 Rising Containers Volume at Port Terminal has Surged the Demand for Reach Stackers

7.6 Mooring Systems

7.6.1 Increasing Quayside Efficiency has Surged the Demand for Mooring Systems

7.7 Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVS)

7.7.1 Increasing Seaborne Trade has Surged the Demand for AGVS

7.8 Forklift Trucks

7.8.1 Demand for Forklifts has Increased at Small and Medium Port Terminals

7.9 Container Lift Trucks

7.9.1 Empty Container Lift Trucks

7.9.1.1 Quick Transportation of Empty Containers at the Port Terminals for Loading

7.9.2 Laden Container Lift Trucks

7.9.2.1 Use of Electric Laden Container Lift Trucks has Driven the Port Equipment Market

7.10 Terminal Tractors

7.10.1 4x2 Terminal Tractors

7.10.1.1 Adoption of Electric Terminal Tractors for Better Port Efficiency

7.10.2 4x4 Terminal Tractors

7.10.2.1 Increase in Container Size has Surge the Demand for 4x4 Terminal Tractor

7.11 Straddle Carriers

7.11.1 Key Suppliers of Automated Straddle Carriers That Have Better Operational Efficiency

7.12 Others



8 Port Equipment Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Container Handling

8.2.1 Increased Activities at Marine Ports has Led to the Growth of the Container Handling Application

8.3 Bulk Handling

8.3.1 Increased Industrialization has Surged the Demand for Bulk Handling Equipment

8.4 Ship Handling

8.4.1 Maneuvering of Ship to the Port Terminal has Driven the Port Equipment Market

8.5 Others



9 Port Equipment Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Diesel

9.2.1 Companies are Upgrading Their Existing Products Which are Fuel-Efficient and Environment-Friendly

9.3 Electric

9.3.1 Growing Stringency of Emission Regulations and the Desire for Operational Efficiency

9.4 Hybrid

9.4.1 Reduction in Fuel Consumption and Emission By Almost 40-50% has Surged Demand for Hybrid Equipment



10 Port Equipment Market, By Demand

10.1 Introduction

10.2 New Demand

10.2.1 With the Upcoming Projects Or Port has Created Demand for New Port Equipment

10.3 MRO

10.3.1 Increase in the Efficiency of the Work Environment, and Reduce Energy Consumption has Made Port Association to Upgrade Older Equipment



11 Port Equipment Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Analysis

12.3 Market Ranking Analysis

12.4 Competitive Scenario

12.4.1 Contracts

12.4.2 New Product Launches

12.4.3 Partnerships

12.4.4 Acquisitions

12.4.5 Agreements

12.4.6 Joint Ventures



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Liebherr

13.2 ABB

13.3 TTS

13.4 Sany

13.5 Kalmar

13.6 Konecranes

13.7 Hyster

13.8 Cavotec

13.9 Anhui Heli

13.10 Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC)

13.11 CVS Ferrari

13.12 Mcnally Bharat Engineering

13.13 Til Limited

13.14 Lonking Holdings Limited

13.15 Baltkran

13.16 Famur Famak

13.17 Prosertek

13.18 American Crane & Equipment

13.19 Timars Svets & Smide Ab



