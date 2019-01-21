Physeon Positive Clinical Trial Results for its Veinplicity® Device Published in The Journal of Vascular Access

Results Confirmed that Veinplicity Dilatory Effect is 38% Greater than Commonly Used Heat Packs

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physeon GmbH, (“Physeon” or the “Company”), a leading developer of medical technology products for venous access, today announced that its previously announced positive results from its first clinical trial with Veinplicity®, have been published in highly respected Journal of Vascular Access.



/EIN News/ -- Many healthcare professionals consider heat treatment, usually a heat pack applied to the forearm, one of the most effective ways of dilating vessels to aid intravenous cannulation. This study performed by Andrew Barton RN, Advanced Nurse Practitioner Vascular Access at Frimley Park Hospital in the United Kingdom, compared the dilatory effect of Veinplicity with this age-old standard. Using ultrasound to measure the mean maximum vein diameter increase, Barton found that Veinplicity dilated veins by 50% on average while heat pack dilated veins by 36%. Additionally, the dilatory effect of Veinplicity was more than two times longer than it was with heat pack.

Physeon’s Chief Executive Officer Patrick Kullmann stated, “The results, published in The Journal of Vascular Access, showed that Veinplicity was more effective than a heat pack. Veinplicity dilated forearm veins by 50% on average, whereas heat packs dilated veins by 36%. The dilatory effect lasted 10 minutes with Veinplicity and that was twice as long as it was for heat pack. That extra time is really useful, especially when you know you have a difficult patient and need to take your time. The other consideration with Veinplicity is that it appears to improve vessel tone and that makes cannulation a lot easier.”

Veinplicity is designed to alleviate one of the most common challenges in healthcare – difficult venous access. Up to 80% of hospitalized patients need a peripheral IV cannula for the infusion of fluids and medication. Although it’s the most common invasive procedure performed in hospitals, first attempt failure rates are high, and lead to increased stress for patients and staff as well as added administrative and financial burden for the hospital.

Veinplicity is designed to address these challenges by significantly increasing the size, rigidity and stability of forearm veins, making them easier to find and easier to cannulate first time. Veinplicity consists of a portable electronic stimulation device which passes a gentle current between electrodes placed on the palm and the bicep. It is the only technology which has a physiological effect on veins.

Kullmann went on to say, "This is the first of perhaps multiple clinical papers establishing the efficacy of Veinplicity. Andrew Barton RN of Frimley Park Hospital, Camberley, UK has demonstrated that Veinplicity causes the targeted veins for cannulation to become significantly larger twice as long as it was for heat pack, thus providing a longer window of time for the nurse to cannulate the targeted vein.”

The Veinplicity device is CE Marked and is available in the EU, but it is not FDA approved and is not for sale in the US.

About Physeon

​Established in 2015 and located in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, Physeon is a boutique medical device company created to guide the development and commercialization of new innovations in healthcare. The Company embraces research and science to bring about innovative ideas and medical products that can advance the health and well-being of patients and simplify processes for healthcare professionals. For more information, visit www.physeon.com .

About The Journal of Vascular Access

The Journal of Vascular Access is a peer-reviewed journal published six times a year, reporting clinical and laboratory studies in the field of vascular access. This includes vascular access for all applications including chemotherapy, haemodialysis, critical care, apheresis, home infusion therapy, and emergency room applications. www.vascular-access.info/

