Michaan’s Exceptional Jewelry Auction of Tiffany and Many

Auction:
Gallery Auction
Saturday, February 9, 10am
Previews:
February 3, 9 and day of sale
Location:
Michaan’s Auctions
2751 Todd Street
Alameda, CA 94501
American Art, Global Beads and Modern Furniture at
Michaan’s February Gallery Auction
Beautiful old beads and jewelry from around the world await Michaan’s Gallery
Auction bidders in February. Ancient Roman and Islamic period wound glass
beads, an assortment of pre-Columbian beads and necklaces, Tibetan ‘dZi’ and
eye beads, Venetian trade beads, Native American jewelry and ancient
necklaces from Java and Africa are among the highlights. American fine art of the
20th century is another leading attraction. Paintings by Frank Schoonover and
Cecil Crosley Bell, a sculpture by Berkeley’s Stephen de Staebler, and a Childe
Hassam etching are just a few of the important opportunities for collectors at the
sale on Saturday, February 9.
Anchoring Michaan’s fine jewelry selection for February is a large trove of
treasures from the estate of Wylda Hammond Nelson, MD of Davis, CA. Dr.
Nelson’s collection comprises beads of the world as well as Native American
pieces such as the turquoise and silver coin squash blossom necklace ($500-
$700). Some First Phase (circa approximately 1860-1900) pieces are among the
Native American jewelry auction lots. Dr. Nelson collected beads of ancient
Egyptian & Persian faience, Tibetan silver and turquoise, Persian etched
carnelian and many more. Chinese beads of glass, jade and other stones,
including Mandarin court necklaces, are in the collection. An
abundance will also be sold at Michaan’s February Annex Auction on Tuesday,
February 5 (the Annex Auction is a monthly two-day auction event that opens
with jewelry). Gallery Auction highlights from the Nelson estate include a strand
of African Mauritania “Kiffa" beads and an ancient Java millefiori bead necklace,
each lot estimated at $1,000-$1,500. A pair of Chinese enamel and jade silvergilt filigree butterfly brooches is offered at $300-$500.
Diamonds are also featured in February fine jewelry, as in the enamel and
diamond eyed snake brooch ($1,500-$2,500) and the diamond clover brooch
($2,000-$3,000). Designer pieces include the sapphire ring by Tiffany & Co. and
the 18k gold Cartier travel watch, each estimated at $1,500-$2,500. Art Deco
pieces include the enamel and sterling travel watch by Tavannes ($400-$600)
and the sweet lorgnette of platinum with old European-cut diamonds ($500-
$700). A special treat for collectors of couture costume jewelry is the carnelian
bead floral suite by Iradj Moini ($600-$800).
Michaan’s fine art specialist Susan Paffrath is thrilled to offer a work by
acclaimed sculptor Stephen de Staebler (1933-2011) on February 9.“Altar to a
Leg, No. 2” is a 1996 figurative sculpture in pigmented stoneware. It reveals
several of de Staebler’s leading inspirations such as ancient Classical
monuments and Michelangelo’s Renaissance figures, finished and unfinished.
The artist’s foundational academic studies and his exploration of Europe clearly
inform this important piece, estimated at $12,000-$18,000.
New York City is a recurring theme in February’s fine art. Renowned American
Impressionist Childe Hassam captured a scene from “Washington’s Birthday,
Fifth Avenue and 23rdStreet” in his etching estimated at $5,000-$7,000. Cecil
Crosley Bell’s oil painting “Leaving Manhattan” ($5,000-$7,000) and his gouache
on paper, “Horse Auction, New York 1937 ($1,500-$2,000) are highlights. Bell
(1906-1970) was a lifelong commercial illustrator who studied at the Art Students’
League and exhibited his lively works of fine art primarily in New York. Another
featured artist with a foundation in commercial art is Frank Schoonover (1877-
1972). Schoonover was a prolific illustrator who later became known for his
landscape paintings of Delaware’s Brandywine Valley. His oil, “Forest at Night” is
estimated at $4,000-$6,000.
Eames and Wegner are highlighted in Michaan’s February selection of estate
furniture. The Eames for Herman Miller rosewood six-panel screen, a limited
edition numbered 185 of 500, is estimated at $4,000-$6,000. Hans Wegner’s
valet chair for Johannes Hansen of Copenhagen is characteristically ingenious,
practical and fun; estimated at $6,000-$8,000. Also for the collector of fine
modern furniture is the pair of “Lambda” redwood chairs ($1,500-$2,000) from
Berkeley Mills.
Michaan’s February 9 sale also features fine silver and decorative objects,
lighting fixtures and handmade carpets, and Asian art. The monthly Gallery
Auction is followed on Monday, February 11 by a special event: Michaan’s
Collectibles and Ephemera Auction. Coca-Cola memorabilia from a single
collector is a focus, with rare pieces such as an original 1897 tin tray, among the
first ever produced by the Coca-Cola Company. Vintage arcade and carnival
items are also featured, including carousel animals. The Collectibles and
Ephemera Auction begins at 10 am PST on Monday, February 11. For complete
details about all of Michaan’s February auction events visit www.michaans.com.
