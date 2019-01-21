Michaan’s Exceptional Jewelry Auction of Tiffany and Many More Tops $1 Million

ALAMEDA, CA, USA, January 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRE SALE PRESS RELEASE!Press Office Contact!Talesa Eugenio(510) 740-0220 x 116Auction:Gallery AuctionSaturday, February 9, 10amPreviews:February 3, 9 and day of saleLocation:Michaan’s Auctions2751 Todd StreetAlameda, CA 94501American Art, Global Beads and Modern Furniture atMichaan’s February Gallery AuctionBeautiful old beads and jewelry from around the world await Michaan’s Gallery Auction bidders in February. Ancient Roman and Islamic period wound glassbeads, an assortment of pre-Columbian beads and necklaces, Tibetan ‘dZi’ andeye beads, Venetian trade beads, Native American jewelry and ancientnecklaces from Java and Africa are among the highlights. American fine art of the20th century is another leading attraction. Paintings by Frank Schoonover andCecil Crosley Bell, a sculpture by Berkeley’s Stephen de Staebler, and a ChildeHassam etching are just a few of the important opportunities for collectors at thesale on Saturday, February 9.Anchoring Michaan’s fine jewelry selection for February is a large trove oftreasures from the estate of Wylda Hammond Nelson, MD of Davis, CA. Dr.Nelson’s collection comprises beads of the world as well as Native Americanpieces such as the turquoise and silver coin squash blossom necklace ($500-$700). Some First Phase (circa approximately 1860-1900) pieces are among theNative American jewelry auction lots. Dr. Nelson collected beads of ancientEgyptian & Persian faience, Tibetan silver and turquoise, Persian etchedcarnelian and many more. Chinese beads of glass, jade and other stones,including Mandarin court necklaces, are in the collection. Anabundance will also be sold at Michaan’s February Annex Auction on Tuesday,February 5 (the Annex Auction is a monthly two-day auction event that openswith jewelry). Gallery Auction highlights from the Nelson estate include a strandof African Mauritania “Kiffa" beads and an ancient Java millefiori bead necklace,each lot estimated at $1,000-$1,500. A pair of Chinese enamel and jade silvergilt filigree butterfly brooches is offered at $300-$500.Diamonds are also featured in February fine jewelry, as in the enamel anddiamond eyed snake brooch ($1,500-$2,500) and the diamond clover brooch($2,000-$3,000). Designer pieces include the sapphire ring by Tiffany & Co. andthe 18k gold Cartier travel watch, each estimated at $1,500-$2,500. Art Decopieces include the enamel and sterling travel watch by Tavannes ($400-$600)and the sweet lorgnette of platinum with old European-cut diamonds ($500-$700). A special treat for collectors of couture costume jewelry is the carnelianbead floral suite by Iradj Moini ($600-$800). Michaan’s fine art specialist Susan Paffrath is thrilled to offer a work byacclaimed sculptor Stephen de Staebler (1933-2011) on February 9.“Altar to aLeg, No. 2” is a 1996 figurative sculpture in pigmented stoneware. It revealsseveral of de Staebler’s leading inspirations such as ancient Classicalmonuments and Michelangelo’s Renaissance figures, finished and unfinished.The artist’s foundational academic studies and his exploration of Europe clearlyinform this important piece, estimated at $12,000-$18,000.New York City is a recurring theme in February’s fine art. Renowned AmericanImpressionist Childe Hassam captured a scene from “Washington’s Birthday,Fifth Avenue and 23rdStreet” in his etching estimated at $5,000-$7,000. CecilCrosley Bell’s oil painting “Leaving Manhattan” ($5,000-$7,000) and his gouacheon paper, “Horse Auction, New York 1937 ($1,500-$2,000) are highlights. Bell(1906-1970) was a lifelong commercial illustrator who studied at the Art Students’League and exhibited his lively works of fine art primarily in New York. Anotherfeatured artist with a foundation in commercial art is Frank Schoonover (1877-1972). Schoonover was a prolific illustrator who later became known for hislandscape paintings of Delaware’s Brandywine Valley. His oil, “Forest at Night” isestimated at $4,000-$6,000.Eames and Wegner are highlighted in Michaan’s February selection of estatefurniture. The Eames for Herman Miller rosewood six-panel screen, a limitededition numbered 185 of 500, is estimated at $4,000-$6,000. Hans Wegner’svalet chair for Johannes Hansen of Copenhagen is characteristically ingenious,practical and fun; estimated at $6,000-$8,000. Also for the collector of finemodern furniture is the pair of “Lambda” redwood chairs ($1,500-$2,000) fromBerkeley Mills.Michaan’s February 9 sale also features fine silver and decorative objects,lighting fixtures and handmade carpets, and Asian art. The monthly GalleryAuction is followed on Monday, February 11 by a special event: Michaan’sCollectibles and Ephemera Auction. Coca-Cola memorabilia from a singlecollector is a focus, with rare pieces such as an original 1897 tin tray, among thefirst ever produced by the Coca-Cola Company. Vintage arcade and carnivalitems are also featured, including carousel animals. The Collectibles andEphemera Auction begins at 10 am PST on Monday, February 11. For completedetails about all of Michaan’s February auction events visit www.michaans.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.