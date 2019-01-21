Fraser Institute Media Advisory: Which Canadian prime minister has spent the most since Confederation? New study coming Tuesday, Jan. 22

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, Jan. 22 the Fraser Institute will release a new study on federal government spending.



/EIN News/ -- Prime Ministers and Government Spending, 2019 spotlights annual program spending by prime minister from Confederation to 2018.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 5:00 a.m. Eastern.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jason Clemens, Executive Vice-President

Fraser Institute

Jake Fuss, Policy Analyst

Fraser Institute

Bryn Weese

Senior Media Relations Specialist, Fraser Institute

Cell: (604) 250-8076

Office: (604) 688-0221 Ext. 589

E-mail: bryn.weese@fraserinstitute.org

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org



