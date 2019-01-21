QATAR AIRWAYS ABUSES RIGHTS OF AN ELDERLY PASSENGER

Qatar Airways

An elderly passengers rights were violated by Qatar Airways, when the ground staff were negligent to a severely sick elderly passenger in deteriorating health.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , January 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An elderly passengers rights were violated by Qatar Airways on 13th November 2018, when Qatar Airways ground staff were negligent to a severely sick elderly passenger in deteriorating health condition and subjected the passenger to 24hrs of hell in Milan Malpensa Airport, and then gave further negligence in Doha airport.The passenger’s representation contacted Qatar Airways after the incident, and they were not only dismissed, Qatar Airways continued to deny any responsibility or even provide a proper apology. The Customer Care officer, Edgardo Perez, defended the airline and their stance to take no action. The representative repeatedly contacted the airline and received the same textbook response, no care was given that an elderly passenger rights had been gravely violated.The elderly passenger, an American Citizen was on holiday in Milan and had been robbed and left beaten on the streets in a very bad condition. His nephew flew from the UK, the elderly passenger he had been found on the streets in a very bad condition, the family took the decision to take him immediately to Pakistan so he could receive proper medical care and in a language he would understand.His nephew landed in Milan collected him and immediately took him to the airport, his sister was unable to book the 16:05 flight online, so the passengers went to the Qatar Airways ticket desk to book the flight which was double the cost of the 22:15 flight, however that would require the passengers having to wait at Malpensa airport over 9hrs with a further 15hr layover in Doha. Given the state of the Elderly passenger condition, the delay would further collapse his health.The nephew didn’t have enough money to cover the tickets as the cost was increased, so he asked the Qatar Airways ticket agent if his sister could pay for the ticket and they could get the early flight, the ticket officer confirmed this was okay, he would book the tickets in the system and his sister could pay over the phone, there was only two hours to go so they immediately took action. When the passengers sister phoned Qatar Airways to pay for the ticket, she again asked if there would be any issue as they flight was taking off shortly and the phone agent confirmed there was no problem and the passengers could fly, he confirmed the reservation was booked and fully paid.Both passengers had checked in and the Check in desk, the staff could see the difficulty the elderly passenger was in but they did not offer any assistance. The elderly passenger had very limited movement and could hardly walk. The nephew managed to get the passenger to the gate, at which point the ground staff would not let them both board and said they needed the card that paid for the tickets. Obviously as his sister paid, the card was not present, the nephew explained that both Qatar Airways ticket desk and phone representative advised there was no issue. But the lady at the gate refused and the nephew called his sister and she spoke with the ground staff lady and the ground staff said she wanted proof from the bank statement that payment was taken and that payer sister had 30 minutes to produce this. The sister immediately checked the statement and provided what was requested, even with the authorisation code within 12mins and which point when the evidenced was provided, the lady cancelled the tickets. Despite there was still one hour left for departure.Therefore Qatar Airways left an elderly man which they could clearly see was in a terrible condition at the gate and after 1hr only decided to address the matter and rebooked them on the 22:15 flight which was now 6hrs away and with a 15hr stopover which worsened his condition and he was collected in Islamabad by an ambulance. They refused to address the ticket price difference and Qatar Airlines was responsible for the worsening health of the elderly passenger.The airline provided no accommodation, food or assistance for his health for the long transit in Doha airport. In fact when they arrived to the gate in Doha to board they were told they missed their connecting flight as they hadn’t show up, the passengers explained the Qatar Airways ground staff cancelled the booking and rebooked the flights, however this did not show up on the system in Doha. The passengers were further subjected to delays.To further insult the passengers the Customer Care representative, Edgardo Perez, told the passengers representative that Qatar Airways did not charge any penalties for the rebooking on the next flight from Malpensa to Doha, to suggest Qatar Airways did the passenger a favour and not apologizing or accepting any blame for their blatant disregard of a passenger’s health. This is one incident of many Qatar Airways has been negligent to, there are many reported online.In the growing airline industry race, airlines such as Qatar Airways often disregard passengers in economy class, as their primary focus is on excelling in the higher classes, whilst economy passengers fall victim to the company’s disregard. There has been many complaints online of the airlines own ethics to staff and the cruelty suffered internally with bad management.The airline made further attempts to contact the passengers representative and made no to comment to the press release.



