PATTISON Outdoor Partners with Oxford Properties Group to Launch ‘Next Generation’ Digital Canvas in Calgary

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, Canada’s leader in the sales and operations of Out-of-Home Media, in partnership with Oxford Properties Group, are pleased to announce the completed installation of a new digital canvas located in Calgary’s +15 Pathway at Bow Valley Square. This new digital wall delivers a revolutionary platform that integrates state-of-the-art technology to bring new possibilities to the urban digital landscape.

Advertisers have the ability to display in standard 16:9 format on the primary screen, with adjacent panels serving as a complimentary visual, or integrate the entire digital canvas to create truly unique and engaging experiences.





PATTISON’s Digital Innovation Team, Onestop, engineered custom content for this one-of-a-kind digital display. Designed to emulate the long and expansive appearance of a prairie terrain, this video wall includes a slate of cutting-edge features. The 50-foot, 1.5mm pitch LED display delivers an unrivaled visual experience to commuters in Calgary’s covered path network, establishing a new industry standard for Digital Out-Of-Home and Place Based Media. Advertisers have the ability to display in standard 16:9 format on the primary screen, with adjacent panels serving as a complimentary visual, or integrate the entire digital canvas to create truly unique and engaging experiences.

“This is a product developed from a strong and innovative partnership with Oxford Properties Group. Designed to be an artistic installation as well as a revenue item, we look forward to experimenting with this new Digital Canvas for years to come. The plan is to see content evolve season to season and year after year, to truly make this a living, breathing part of Oxford’s first-class property, and Calgary’s downtown,” says Ian Gadsby, Vice President of Digital technology at PATTISON Outdoor.

PATTISON and Oxford Properties Group are proud to announce this digital product will also act as a creative canvas for the students of Alberta’s College of Art and Design (ACAD). This exciting collaboration will highlight the dynamic features of the digital canvas by delivering both relevant commuter information from Onestop’s Digital Office Network as well as innovative projects submitted by the students of ACAD.

“ACAD is proud to partner with PATTISON and Onestop for the launch of this innovative digital technology previously unseen in Alberta. The School of Communication Design at ACAD consistently produces talented creatives prepared to adapt to and thrive in the rapidly developing field of design. The digital canvas in Bow Valley Square provides our emerging artists a unique opportunity to showcase their work and reach new audiences in downtown Calgary,” says Scott Cressman, Chair, School of Communication Design, Alberta College of Art + Design.

For more information on how to display your message on this revolutionary digital canvas, contact PATTISON Outdoor today.

About PATTISON Outdoor Advertising:

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a division of The Jim Pattison Group, is Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON provides innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising with products ranging from Classic billboards and posters to transit, digital, airports, residential, office, and street furniture. PATTISON offers Canada’s largest portfolio of Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising properties through PATTISON Onestop, a world-leader in the design, operation, and advancement of digital advertising networks for the office, transportation, sports retail, and residential environments, and with its experiential/interactive development arm at Fourth Wall. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto Ontario and includes over 25 sales offices across the country providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in nearly 200 markets coast to coast. PATTISON Outdoor Advertising is the exclusive supplier for advertising on the Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC) transit system.

www.pattisonoutdoor.com

www.facebook.com/PattisonOutdoorAdvertising

www.twitter.com/pattisonoutdoor

www.vimeo.com/pattisonoutdoor

www.instagram.com/pattisonoutdoor

For more information contact:

Ian Gadsby

Vice President, Digital Technology

905.282.6871

igadsby@pattisonsoutdoor.com

About Alberta College of Art + Design

Founded in 1926, Alberta College of Art + Design (ACAD) has been a major contributor to Canada’s visual culture in the 20th century, with many of its graduates gaining significant national and international reputations as artists, designers and creative leaders. ACAD provides accredited degree standard education and learning opportunities to 1,200 students enrolled in full- and part-time studies in a wide range of art, craft and design studio disciplines. In addition to credentialed undergraduate degrees in a variety of program areas, the College offers a Masters of Fine Art in Craft Media, making it the only institution in the province to offer and confer university-level undergraduate and now, graduate degree programs in art, craft and design. ACAD achieved university status on Thursday, March 1, 2018.

acad.ca

Scott Cressman

Chair, School of Communication Design, Alberta College of Art + Design.

scott.cressman@acad.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd958972-1bc4-46ac-a5da-61e2b6e7f5d2



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.