United States Crude Oil Refinery Markets, 2013-2018 & 2023: Financial Deals Landscape, Industry, Contracts & Recent Developments

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Crude Oil Refinery Outlook to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"United States Crude Oil Refinery Outlook to 2023", is a comprehensive report on crude oil refinery industry in United States. The report provides details on oil refineries such as name, type, operational status, and operator apart from capacity data for the major processing units, for all active and planned refineries in United States for the period 2013-2023. Further, the report also offers recent developments, financial deals as well as latest contracts awarded in the country's oil refinery industry.



Scope

Updated information related to all active and planned refineries in the country, including operator and equity details

Information on CDU, condensate splitter, coking, catalytic cracking and hydrocracking capacities by refinery in the country, where available

Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity and IPOs in the country's crude oil industry, where available

Latest developments, financial deals and awarded contracts related to crude oil refineries in the country.

Reasons to Buy

Gain a strong understanding of the country's crude oil refining industry

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast capacity data

Assess your competitor's major crude oil refining assets and their performance in the country

Analyze the latest developments, financial deals and awarded contracts related to the country's crude oil refining industry

Understand the country's financial deals landscape by analyzing how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Tables of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures



2. Introduction

2.1. What is This Report About?

2.2. Market Definition



3. United States Refining Industry

3.1. United States Refining Industry, Key Data

3.2. United States Refining Industry, Overview

3.3. United States Refining Industry, Total Refining Capacity

3.4. United States Refining Industry, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity

3.5. United States Refining Industry, Condensate Splitter Unit Capacity

3.6. United States Refining Industry, Coking Capacity

3.7. United States Refining Industry, Catalytic Cracking Capacity

3.8. United States Refining Industry, Hydrocracking Capacity

3.9. United States Refining Industry, Asset Details

3.9.1. United States Refining Industry, Active Asset Details

3.9.2. United States Refining Industry, Planned Assets Details



4. Recent Contracts

4.1. Detailed Contract Summary

4.1.1. Awarded Contracts



5. Financial Deals Landscape

5.1. Detailed Deal Summary

5.1.1. Asset Transactions

5.1.2. Acquisition

5.1.3. Merger



6. Recent Developments

6.1. Other Significant Developments

6.1.1. Jun 14, 2018: Oil prices drop due to rise in US output and dip in China's refinery

6.1.2. Apr 25, 2018: Meridian Energy Refinery Project Progresses

6.1.3. Apr 24, 2018: Brent crude oil breaches $75 a barrel mark

6.1.4. Apr 17, 2018: Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum's Louisiana Refinery

6.1.5. Apr 14, 2018: Davis Refinery And Comprehensive Leak Detection Monitoring Technology

6.1.6. Nov 30, 2017: Lukoil makes final investment decision on coker at Nizhny Novgorod refinery

6.1.7. Dec 16, 2017: POGC: Refinery Phase 13; DM Water Production Initiated

6.2. New Contracts Announcements

6.2.1. Sep 28, 2018: Meridian Contracts with Axens for Final Process Designs for Davis Refinery

6.2.2. Nov 28, 2017: JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Selects AspenTech's AspenONE Petroleum Supply Chain Software To Increase Refinery Profitability

6.2.3. Feb 28, 2018: CB&I Announces CDAlky Technology Award For Valero Refinery In Louisiana

6.2.4. Apr 18, 2018: Fluor Awarded Contract For Marathon Petroleum's STAR Program At Galveston Bay Refinery

6.2.5. Jun 06, 2018: Meridian Energy Group Signs Letter Of Intent With Target Lodging As Workforce Housing Provider For Davis Refinery Accommodations

6.2.6. Jul 17, 2018: Praxair Renews Long-Term Hydrogen Supply Agreement With Marathon's Galveston Bay Refinery



7. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hmrdmh/united_states?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Oil



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.