Psychedelic Therapy: A New Paradigm for Mental Health with Professor David Nutt and Launch of Mind Medicine Australia.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this unique public event you will hear of the role of psychedelic medicines in the future of mental health treatment and our understanding of consciousness itself.



This is a rare chance to hear from esteemed Professor David Nutt of Imperial College London and be present for the official launch of Mind Medicine Australia.



----



Keynote Presentation.



Professor Nutt will deliver Psychedelic Therapy: A New Paradigm for Mental Health



Renowned researcher and author, Professor David Nutt is Head of Neuropsychopharmacology at Imperial College London. Under the auspices of Professor Nutt, the Psychedelic Research Group at Imperial College is one of the world’s foremost psychedelic research laboratories, publishing landmark research on psychedelic therapies and neuroimaging studies of the psychedelic state.



Professor Nutt has held leadership positions in UK and European academic, scientific and clinical organisations, including presidencies of the European Brain Council, the British Neuroscience Association, the British Association of Psychopharmacology, the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology, and was previously Chair of the UK Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs.



----



Launch of Mind Medicine Australia.



You will also hear from the following about the establishment of Mind Medicine Australia and the forthcoming opportunities of psychedelic science in Australia.



Melissa Warner - Executive Officer of Mind Medicine Australia

Peter Hunt AO - Chair of Mind Medicine Australia

Dr Martin Williams - Scientific Officer of Mind Medicine Australia and President of Psychedelic Research in Science and Medicine (PRISM)



Please join us for our launch event, an evening of hope and lateral thinking, and a rare chance to hear from Professor David Nutt.



----



For more information on Mind Medicine Australia please visit

www.mindmedicineaustralia.org



----



Wednesday, February 13th 2019



Doors open: 5:30 PM

Lecture commences: 6 PM



Carrillo Gantner Theatre

Asia Sidney Myer Building

The University Of Melbourne





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.