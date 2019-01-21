Global CVD Equipment Market to 2023: Focus on Equipment for Semiconductor Industry - Market opportunities with the Growth in Autonomous Vehicles

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CVD Equipment Market: Focus on Equipment for Semiconductor Industry (Memory, Foundry & Logic) and Geography - Analysis and Forecast - 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2017, the global CVD Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.01% by 2023, during the forecast period (2018-2023). The growth in the CVD equipment market is majorly attributed to the demand of these equipment primarily from the APAC region.



The semiconductor industry is the driving force of technological developments and advancements. As per World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS), the global semiconductor industry has showcased a growth of 21.6% with a market size of $419.00 billion in 2017.



This significant growth is accounted to the rising demand of semiconductor materials in artificial intelligence (AI) programs, such as autonomous vehicles, IoT, and AI-driven electronics. The extensive use of the semiconductors in electronic devices such as smartphones, flat-screen monitors & LED TVs, civil aerospace, and military systems is expected to propel the demand of the semiconductor industry. The industry is set to grow with a surge of needs such as a long battery life, AI capabilities, and biometrics.





The global CVD equipment market has witnessed a decent amount of strategic and technological developments in the past few years, undertaken by different market players in their attempt to attain their respective market shares. Some of the strategies that the companies conduct and that are covered in this report are partnerships and joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions. The preferred strategy for the companies has been partnerships and collaborations that help them strengthen their positions in the global CVD equipment market.



The key market players in the global CVD equipment market are Lam Research Corporation, Applied Materials Inc., Tokyo Electron Limited, CVD Equipment Corporation, IHI Corporation, ASM International, Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., Jusung Engineering Co. Ltd., Aixtron, Veeco Instruments Inc. and UlVAC Inc. and Plasma - Therm.



The report answers the following questions on the global CVD equipment market:

What will be the global CVD equipment market value by 2023 along with the estimated CAGR?

What are the driving factors for the global CVD equipment market from 2017 to 2023?

Which factors are impeding the growth of the global CVD equipment market?

What are the recent trends and developments in the global CVD equipment market?

What will be the global semiconductor industry (memory, foundry, logic) market value by 2023 along with the estimated CAGR?

Which region will lead the global CVD Equipment market by 2023?

What is the supply chain networks relationship in the industry (who supplies whom)?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Market Drivers

1.2.1 Growing Semiconductor Industry; IOT and AI

1.2.2 Record Investment for Semiconductor Equipment

1.2.3 Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics

1.3 Market Restraints

1.3.1 Poisonous properties of gases used in CVD equipment

1.3.2 Emergence of Substitute Technologies

1.4 Market Opportunities

1.4.1 Growth in Autonomous Vehicles



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Strategies and Developments

2.2 Market Share Analysis

2.3 Industry Attractiveness

2.4 Product Benchmarking

2.5 Leading Player Analysis

2.6 Vendor Landscape

2.7 Company Market Positioning



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Patent Analysis

3.2 Who Supplies Whom

3.3 Value Chain Analysis



4 Global Semiconductor Market Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2023

4.1 Assumptions & Limitations

4.2 Memory

4.2.1 Market Overview

4.2.2 DRAM

4.2.3 NAND

4.2.4 Others

4.3 Foundry

4.3.1 Market Overview

4.3.2 Pure-Play

4.3.3 Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM)

4.4 Logic

4.4.1 Market Overview

4.4.2 Standard Purpose Logic

4.4.3 Special Purpose Logic



5 Global Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) Equipment Market (by Technology)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Plasma Enhanced CVD (PECVD)

5.3 Low Pressure CVD (LPCVD)

5.4 Metal Organic CVD (MOCVD)

5.5 Atmospheric Pressure CVD (APCVD)

5.6 Others



6 Global Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) Equipment Market (by Region), 2017-2023

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 North America

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.5 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)



7 Company Profiles



Aixtron

Applied Materials Inc.

ASM International

CVD Equipment Corporation

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc.

IHI Corporation

Jusung Engineering Co. Ltd.

Lam Research Corporation

Plasma - Therm

Tokyo Electron Limited

ULVAC Inc.

Veeco Instruments Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6f628n/global_cvd?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Semiconductor



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.