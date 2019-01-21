Global Women's Health Drugs Market Report 2019-2024 Featuring AbbVie Allergan Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co., Pfizer & Therapeutics MD

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Women's Health Drugs Market to 2024 - Influx of New Products Including Orilissa, Relugolix and Bremelanotide to Diversify Landscape and Drive Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Global Women's Health Drugs Market to 2024" covers all indications within women's health with a particular focus on five key indications: endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN), menopausal disorders and infertility.



The women's health market represents a small but growing therapy area. There are currently 277 pipeline products in active development for women's health, making it the 16th largest therapy area by pipeline size. Key indications within the area include endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), cervical intraepithelial neoplasia, menopausal disorders and infertility.



The global market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.16% till 2024. This relatively strong growth will be driven by a number of factors. These include the strong growth projected for human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines, which are administered to girls and women in order to prevent development of CIN, an abnormality of the cells on the surface of the cervix, which can progress to cervical cancer in some cases.



The women's health therapy area covers medical disorders that affect females only, primarily disorders of the female reproductive system, including those associated with menstruation, conception, pregnancy, childbirth and menopause. Many of these disorders are highly prevalent among the female population.



Some 246 licensing deals have been completed within the women's health therapy area since 2006, demonstrating a relatively high level of activity, considering the small size of the therapy area. Co-development deal activity has been much lower, with only 78 deals completed since 2006.



The strategic consolidations landscape was largely dominated by small molecule products and products acting on G-protein coupled receptors (GPCR). The majority of deals identified were relatively low value although a small number of deals exceeded $500m in value, demonstrating that women's health products are capable of attracting high levels of investment.



Scope

There are 277 pipeline products in active development for women's health disorders. Which molecule types and molecular targets are most prominent within the pipeline?

Merck&Co and Bayer currently represent leading companies within women's health. Will they maintain this dominance over the forecast period?

Gardasil, Mirena and Nuvaring and are among the most lucrative drugs within the women's health market. Which of these will experience a considerable decline in revenue over the forecast period following loss of patent protection?

The influx of a number of recent market entrants and late-stage pipeline products will have a considerable impact on the women's health market over the forecast period. Which of these drugs are projected to achieve blockbuster status by 2024?

In total, 246 licensing deals relating to women's health products have been completed since 2006. Which types of assets attracted the largest deal values?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Therapy Area Overview

2.1.1 Endometriosis

2.1.2 Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

2.1.3 Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia

2.1.4 Menopausal Disorders

2.1.5 Infertility

2.2 Symptoms

2.2.1 Endometriosis

2.2.2 Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

2.2.3 Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia

2.2.4 Menopausal Disorders

2.2.5 Infertility

2.3 Diagnosis

2.3.1 Endometriosis

2.3.2 Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

2.3.3 Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia

2.3.4 Menopausal Disorders

2.3.5 Infertility

2.4 Etiology and Epidemiology

2.4.1 Endometriosis

2.4.2 Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

2.4.3 Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia

2.4.4 Menopause

2.4.5 Infertility

2.5 Pathophysiology

2.5.1 Endometriosis

2.5.2 Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

2.5.3 Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia

2.6 Co-morbidities and Complications

2.6.1 Endometriosis

2.6.2 Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

2.6.3 Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia

2.6.4 Menopause and Menopausal Disorders

2.6.5 Infertility

2.7 Treatment

2.7.1 Treatment Options



3 Key Marketed Products

3.1 Overview

3.2 Premarin family (conjugated estrogens) - Pfizer

3.3 Lupron/Lupron Depot (leuprolide acetate SR) - AbbVie

3.4 Gonal-F (follitropin alfa) - Merck KGaA

3.5 Mirena (levonorgestrel) - Bayer

3.6 Celebrex (celecoxib) - Pfizer

3.7 Implanon/Nexplanon (etonogestrel) - Merck & Co.

3.8 Yasmin/Yaz (drospirenone and ethinylestradiol) - Bayer

3.9 Nuvaring (ethinylestradiol and etonogestrel) - Merck & Co

3.10 Gardasil - Merck and Co

3.11 Esmya (ulipristal acetate) - Gedoen Richter/Allergan

3.12 Orilissa (elagolix sodium) - AbbVie



4 Pipeline Landscape Assessment

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pipeline Development Landscape

4.3 Molecular Targets in the Pipeline

4.4 Clinical Trials Landscape

4.4.1 Clinical Trial Failure Rates

4.4.2 Clinical Trial Duration

4.4.3 Clinical Trial Size

4.4.4 Cumulative Clinical Trial Size

4.5 Assessment of Key Pipeline Products

4.5.1 Relugolix - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

4.5.2 Bremelanotide - AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc

4.5.3 SAGE-217 - Sage Therapeutics Inc.

4.5.4 Fezolinetant - Ogeda SA

4.5.5 Zulresso - Sage Therapeutics

4.5.6 Bizalimogene Ralaplasmid + Mavilimogene Ralaplasmid - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

4.5.7 Retosiban - GlaxoSmithKline



5 Multi-scenario Market Forecast to 2024

5.1 Overall Market Size

5.2 Generic Penetration

5.3 Revenue Forecast by Molecular Target Class

5.3.1 G Protein-Coupled Receptor

5.3.2 Nuclear Receptor

5.3.3 Pathogen

5.3.4 Ion Channels/Transporter



6 Company Analysis and Positioning

6.1 Revenue and Market Share Analysis by Company

6.1.1 Bayer AG - Company to Remain a Market Leader within Women's Health

6.1.2 AbbVie Inc - Orilissa to Reach Blockbuster Status, Boosting Company's Market Share

6.1.3 Allergan - Revenue Gains From Fibristal, Lo Loestrin Fe and Liletta to Offset Losses from Minastrin 24 Fe and Estrace

6.1.4 Merck & Co. - Company to Remain a Key Player Due to Growth of Gardasil/Gardasil

6.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline - Cervarix and Retosiban to Drive Strong Growth

6.1.6 Pfizer - How will patent expiration affect revenues for women's health market?

6.1.7 TherapeuticsMD - Women's Health Specialist to Gain Considerable Market Share by 2024

6.2 Company Landscape

6.3 Marketed and Pipeline Portfolio Analysis



7 Strategic Consolidations

7.1 Licensing Deals

7.1.1 Deals by Region, Value and Year

7.1.2 Deals by Key Indication

7.1.3 Deals by Stage of Development and Value

7.1.4 Deals by Molecule Type, Molecular Target and Value

7.1.5 Licensing Deals with Disclosed Values

7.2 Co-development Deals

7.2.1 Deals by Region, Value and Year

7.2.2 Deals by Key Indication

7.2.3 Deals by Stage of Development and Value

7.2.4 Deals by Molecule Type, Molecular Target and Value

7.2.5 Co-development Deals with Disclosed Values



8 Appendix

8.1 References

8.2 Abbreviations

8.3 List of All Pipeline Products

8.4 Disease List

8.5 Methodology



