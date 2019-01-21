There were 20 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,533 in the last 365 days.

Global Industrial Brakes Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022 with Market Position of Key Vendors - Altra Industrial Motion, AMETEK, Carlisle, Dellner & Eaton

The "Global Industrial Brakes Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial brakes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

The excessive use of coal and nuclear power plants has increased the emission of GHG, which affects the environments. Therefore, the governments of several countries are planning to reduce the share of non-renewable sources of energy such as hydrogen, hydro, solar and wind to generate electricity. Many countries have implemented initiatives to promote the use of renewable sources of energy. Industrial brakes are used in wind power plants and hydropower plants to slow or halt turbine rotors.

The industrial brakes used in such applications require high cycle rates. Therefore, rising investments in renewable sources in renewable sources of energy increase the demand for industrial brakes.

Market Overview

Rising investments in renewable sources of energy

The governments of several countries are planning to reduce the share of non-renewable sources of energy such as coal and nuclear by adopting renewable sources of energy. Industrial brakes are used in wind power plants and hydropower plants to slow or halt the turbine rotors. Therefore, the rising investments in renewable sources of energy increase the demand for industrial brakes.

Fluctuations in cost of raw materials

The inversing cost of cooper has encouraged vendors to shift from copper to aluminum which is light. Most industrial brakes require an electromagnetic force, which triggers that brake pad movement. Hence, copper is required. Therefore, fluctuations in the cost of such raw materials affect the profitability of the vendors.

Competitive Landscape

The global industrial brakes market is fairly fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Overview
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Oil and gas
  • Construction
  • Metals and mining
  • Power
  • Others
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Shift to electric brakes
  • Rising need for customized brakes
  • Market consolidation

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Altra Industrial Motion
  • AMETEK
  • Carlisle
  • Dellner
  • Eaton

