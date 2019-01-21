Minister Sisulu media statement on the four South Africans who drowned in Mozambique, Mr Andre Hanekom, and protests in Zimbabwe

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu has received a briefing this morning on the developments in Zimbabwe, South Africans who drowned in Mozambique and Mr Hanekom who is detained in Mozambique.

On the four South Africans who drowned in Mozambique's Portuguese Islands, the Minister has on behalf of the South African Government extended deepest condolences to the four families who have lost their loved ones. This follows the recovery of the four bodies.

The Minister also conveyed South Africa's appreciation to the government of Mozambique for their efforts to save the lives and leading the recovery operation. Minister Sisulu further noted the consular support given to the families by the High Commission in Mozambique led by Ambassador Mandisi Mpahlwa and the Limpopo Provincial Government.

The Minister has directed the High Commissioner to Mozambique, Ambassador Mpahlwa to ensure that all necessary processes and documents are concluded as soon as possible for the repatriation of the bodies and for the families to return home as early as possible.

Minister Sisulu also received a report from Ambassador Mpahlwa on Mr Andre Hanekom who is detained in Mozambique. Minister had directed Ambassador Mpahlwa to visit Mr Hanekom after receiving concerns from the family and friends about his health. The High Commissioner confirmed to the Minister that Mr Hanekom is well in custody and is facing a number of charges. He will appear in court soon. The High Commissioner is monitoring the case, keeping the family informed and offering consular support. The Minister also directed the High Commissioner to always keep the family informed of all the developments.

On the Zimbabwe Protests and efforts to address economic challenges, the Minister has noted that protests in Zimbabwe have calmed down and life in the streets of Zimbabwe is returning to normal. The Minister also received a briefing from the South African Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ambassador Mphakama Mbethe on the economic situation in the country. Minister Sisulu indicated that the South African government was working with the Zimbabwean Government in finding a short and long term solution to the economic situation. The Minister added that if the situation is not attended to the current economic challenges can derail the political and economic progress the country has made since the election of the new President.



