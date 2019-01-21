Jeff Foley of Loral Mountain Solutions to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There's a common misconception that the Army is a hierarchical, command-and-control environment where you do whatever the person who outranks tells you to do. Of course, there are times when this happens, but the vast majority of time, it's not the case. The Army depends enormously on growing leaders at every level to be successful.

Jeff Foley is a coach, author, speaker and founder of Loral Mountain Solutions a leadership development practice. Foley spent 32 in the United States Army where he ascended to the rank of brigadier general. Throughout his military career, he served in leadership positions around the world. He thrived in constantly changing environments, adapting to new organizations, all the time focused on the accomplishment of the mission and developing people.

Today, Foley helps successful leaders get even better by generating positive and lasting change in their behaviors and the leaders that they serve.

“Leadership development is fundamental to the United States Army and it’s what I was most passionate about in my service. That's why I wanted to be a coach.” says Foley. “My background helps give me instant credibility with executives: I’m not just a guy who's read a lot of books on how to delegate effectively; I've been delegating all my life in the army. Combining my own executive experience with Marshall Goldsmith’s world class Stakeholder Centered Coaching methodology is a powerful combination that can make a real impact on those I serve.”

Foley offers his clients practical, powerful examples on how you take what I learned in the Army and you apply it in the business world.

According to Foley, the army spends incredible resources on training and educating leaders. This common understanding is taken for granted in the Army, but in the business world, there's an incredible gap in how we prepare people to be successful in their next position.

Foley is the author of the forthcoming BRAVE Leadership, a guide to build competence and confidence in leaders through the Army’s best practices.

“Just about every time you get promoted, they send you back to school,” says Foley. “They have leadership development programs in every battalion in the Army that focuses on the needs and the goals of the leaders. This leadership development is not taken for granted anywhere. We execute our succession strategy everyday by doing all we can to help our subordinates grow to take our place once we get promoted or move on to another duty assignment. The best leaders in the army are tireless developers of their people which has real application to those in the business world.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Jeff Foley in an interview with Jim Masters on January 23rd at 12pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Loral Mountain Solutions, visit www.loralmountain.com



