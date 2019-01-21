Global Semiconductor Dielectric Etching Equipment (SDEE) Market to Witness a CAGR of 4.8% during 2018-2024

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global semiconductor dielectric etching equipment market is expected to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2024. The key factors driving the growth of global SDEE market include; miniaturization of semiconductor circuits and increasing demand for compact, high performance, and energy efficient electronic devices. Growing adoption of fine-shaped field effect transistors (FET) and rising demand for smart electronic devices such as smart phones, digital cameras, netbooks, PCs, and tablets are further propelling the growth of the global SDEE market.



Etching technology is required in the production of integrated circuits (ICs) and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) to carve out widely varying features, which form physical structures such as high aspect ratio (HAR) deep trenches, and large cavities. The semiconductor dielectric etching equipment is used for etching the semiconductor dielectric material during the manufacturing process of a semiconductor. It is a method of removing a layer of a dielectric substance such as photo-resist mask, silicon oxide, and silicon nitride. Semiconductor dielectric etching equipment assists in providing solutions, which deliver reliable performance at high productivity.

Technological advancements are boosting the market growth

The rapid technological developments in advanced smart devices to serve many end-user industries are expected to boost the demand for technologically advanced semiconductors.Thereby, expansion in semiconductor industry is expected to fuel the demand for semiconductor dielectric etching equipment. Furthermore, the surging need for scaling down the semiconductor circuits is becoming the primary factor and is anticipated to foster the market demand over the forecast period. Rapid increase in aerial densities of hard disk drives requires advanced patterning solutions for thin-film head production. This brings leading edge semiconductor processes into the HDD industry as a breakthrough.

Key findings from the report:

Based on product type, dry etching segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017 due to reduced material consumption. However, wet etching segment is likely to grow with the highest CAGR during 2018-2024. The growth is attributed to its high etching rate coupled with the ease of operation, thereby making its adoption faster in wafer manufacturing processes.

Asia-Pacific is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR during 2018-2024, owing to the rapid adoption of smart devices in the region.

Key players profiled in the global semiconductor dielectric etching equipment market include Lam Research Corp., Applied Materials Inc., AMEC, Tokyo Electron Limited, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., Mattson Technology Inc., Delphi Laser, Orbotech, SEMES Co. Ltd., and ULVAC Inc.

Global semiconductor dielectric etching equipment market – Regional Insight

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is likely to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The factors attributing to the market growth includes; rising population density and increasing adoption of smart devices such as smart-phones, computers, tablets, smart televisions and smart refrigerators. Moreover, rise in disposable income and presence of major semiconductor manufacturers in the region is further expected to augment the market growth. Furthermore, the region is also expected to hold the major share of the market in terms of revenue.

The report segments the global semiconductor dielectric etching equipment market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region.

By Product Type

Wet etching equipment

Dry etching equipment

By Application:

Low-k and Ultra-low-K dual damascene

3D NAND

High aspect ratio and self-aligned contacts

Capacitor cell

By End-use

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

Foundries

Others

By Region

North America

° U.S.

° Canada



Europe

° UK

° Germany

° France

° Italy

° Russia

° Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific (APAC)

° China

° Japan

° India

° South Korea

° Taiwan

° Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

° Saudi Arabia

° Rest of MEA



Central & South America (CSA)

° Brazil

° Argentina

° Rest of Central & South America

