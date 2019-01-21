Trade Show Technical Announces Rebrand to Total Show Technology (TST)

Total Show Technology Team - Las Vegas, NV

Repositioning Reflects the Broad Range of Services and Growth of the Leading AV Production Provider

Over the last 23 years, the TST team has built a reputation for exceptional technical skills, dependability, and customer centricity. Work with TST, and our team will know you and take care of you.” — Rick Pollock

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas, NV, January 21, 2019 – Trade Show Technical is proud to announce its corporate rebrand to Total Show Technology (TST). This repositioning comes 23 years after the company formed, and it reflects the growth of a company that has become a leading audio visual production partner and provider.TST’s initial trade show focus has expanded over the years to corporate meetings and events and nightclub live events. The new name reinforces the depth and breadth of the company’s capabilities, combined with the company’s increasing domination in the Las Vegas and Pacific Southwest AV production markets.When asked about the company’s repositioning, TST President Rick Pollock said, “From the start, our team was composed of high-caliber individuals who were good-hearted, professional, and full of integrity. The entire team was driven by a desire to provide AV technology and support that exceeded client expectations. We all sensed we were on the ground floor of something big.”Pollock formed Trade Show Technical in spring 1996. At the beginning, the company primarily focused on expo work. The company quickly built a reputation for rapid-fire response and began to provide AV production technology and support for clients hosting, planning, managing, or producing shows of all sizes throughout Las Vegas.In the fast-paced, high-pressure event industry, what you know – and who you know – is everything. Clients want vendors that live up to their promises and provide consistently reliable service even under pressure. They want a partner than covers every contingency and handles every last detail.Said Pollock: “Over the last 23 years, the TST team has built a reputation for exceptional technical skills, dependability, and customer centricity. Work with TST, and our team will know you and take care of you.”Today, TST is known for delivering advanced audio, video, and LED display technologies, along with total show production services. TST has the staff, training, equipment inventory, and expertise needed to deliver full-service event production for everything from small shows at intimate venues to large general sessions and dozens of breakouts attended by thousands of people. They know all the venues and major players in Las Vegas. They have the loyal network and connections that open the right doors when it matters most.About Total Show Technology: Total Show Technology is the total show production solution for anyone who hosts, plans, manages, or produces events, meetings, and trade shows. They own the Pacific Southwest market and travel with their clients nationwide. They deliver audio, video, lighting, equipment rental, and show production for conventions, corporate events, nightclub live events, and exhibits.Whether you’re looking for audio visual support or advanced event technologies that enable you to deliver your message effectively, TST helps your shows go off without a hitch and always makes you look good. In an industry where almost anything can go wrong, TST makes sure everything goes right. For more information, visit www.totalshowtech.com ###



