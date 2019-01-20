NeuroMem® Technologies’ highlights expanded ecosystem at EmTech Asia 2019

Company will showcase expanded solutions for hardware-based, Neuromorphic AI projects as well as the launch of a special workshop with partners

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NeuroMem Technologies Pte Ltd, a neuromorphic hardware technology company using pattern recognition, has confirmed that its CEO, Prof Pierre Brunswick, will present the company’s disruptive neuromorphic artificial intelligence (AI) technology at EmTech Asia 2019, the annual global emerging technologies conference scheduled for 22 & 23 January 2019 at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore.At this year’s conference, NeuroMem will be joined on its stand by some of its key partners including Synvue (from Malaysia), Dibot, (from Slovakia) and several Singaporeans partners, to highlight the expanding ecosystem developed around its key neuromorphic technology. In collaboration with the partners, NeuroMem will be showcasing several new hardware components that will significantly help AI developers as well as some key training workshops that would help improve AI development and Proof of Concept (POC) skills.Brunswick will once again present NeuroMem’s neuromorphic technology, showcasing its pattern learning and recognition technology that provides reactive with anomaly detection, on-the-go learning, at high-speed and at low-power AI options. In addition, he will showcase the wider applications that have been developed with the technology in the past year.In addition to products, NeuroMem’s training and workshop partners have developed and will share the details of special workshops to help understand the possibilities of AI using NeuroMem’s technology” through special modules designed for AI competency and proof of concept development. These workshops are built to provide attendees with a toolbox of technology, concepts and practical applications on AI, employing neuromorphic technology. It will equip attendees with skills to also become a trainer in this technology from Basics to POC to enable them to share this further across the globe.Brunswick, said, “As the importance of neuromorphic technology gains momentum in the AI sector, we have stepped up our collaborations with several universities and training institutions to educate the next generation of AI developers, to empower them with the knowledge they need to take full advantage of this unique pattern recognition technology. In the past year, we have expanded our ecosystem and are working closely with our partners to create easy to implement solutions that should help anyone pursuing hardware-based AI applications. I am looking forward to being at EmTech and discussing ways to expand this ecosystem not just in the region but across the globe.”In its sixth edition, EmTech Asia attracts over 800 participants and leaders in their respective fields and showcases a curated group of 40 deep tech companies from around the world. To find out more about the conference, visit http://emtechasia.com



