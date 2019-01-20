I-Demurrage, first of its kind of App for Oil Tankers set to save millions of dollars for the tanker industry

Leena Asher creates breakthrough Demurrage calculation app for the oil tankers

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- At last, the oil tanker industry has an app for calculating Demurrage claims on the go. Smartphone apps have been one of the biggest innovations in the turn of the decade, and that has led to a rocketing amount of dependency on apps for work-related purposes.The energy demands around the world have been rising substantially. This has led to an increase in the number of oil tankers carrying millions of barrels of oil across the globe. The oil tanker industry has witnessed immense increase in Demurrage and associated costs. Its constantly evolving and expanding functionality makes it one of the most crucial parts of the business more than ever today. However, oil tanker owners and charterers continue to face the challenge in Demurrage claims, that stand a risk of being rejected due to late submissions beyond agreement time bars.In a first, the I-Demurrage app has been created to make the time-consuming process of calculating demurrage more easier. I-Demurrage enables the user to calculate demurrage in a simple and effective format and email calculations to the user’s email ID. The app aspires to save millions in the process. The app, which goes by the name, I-Demurrage, intends to demonstrate features deriving from the letter, 'I' -intelligent, innovative and inclusive results aligned with apps useful for professionals in today's tech-savvy world.The venture is based in Houston, USA. The app available in android currently, can be used by everyone in the industry anywhere in the world. There are no physical or geographical limitations of using this app. In fact the app can be used to calculate demurrage of a tanker at a port in USA while the demurrage analyst is working from his office or home somewhere in Asia.Leena Asher, the brain behind the I-Demurrage app, is a Specialist Demurrage Analyst and a subject matter expert in her industry on demurrage. She says, “I identified there’s a need for an app to calculate demurrage after interacting with my industry peers. The process can be made simpler and since we’re in a tech-savvy generation, I decided the app was the need of the day”. As the creator, I hope I-Demurrage saves my industry peers’ time and money in their busy work-routines.”



