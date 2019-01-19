Fraser Institute Media Advisory: Fraser Institute’s ranking of Ontario elementary schools coming Sunday, Jan. 20

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sunday, Jan. 20, the Fraser Institute will release its annual Report Card on Ontario’s Elementary Schools, the go-to source for measuring school performance.



/EIN News/ -- It provides parents with information they can’t easily get anywhere else by ranking more than 3,000 Ontario elementary schools, based on nine academic indicators derived from provincewide test results.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Sunday, Jan. 20 at 5:00 a.m. Eastern.

The complete results for all 3,046 elementary schools included in the Report Card will also be available at www.compareschoolrankings.org .

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org



