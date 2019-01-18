House Democrats Continue to Vote to Reopen Government, Introduce Legislation to Raise the Minimum Wage

Message from the MAJORITY LEADER

This week, House Democrats voted every day to reopen government and end the Trump shutdown. Americans across the country are feeling the impact of this shutdown, including 800,000 federal employees who are furloughed or working without pay and the public who relies on their services. House Democrats are giving Republicans every opportunity to work with us to reopen government now while discussions on border security continue. Next week, I will bring additional legislation to the Floor, which is a package of six funding bills that represent the compromise position negotiated by Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate. It is time for Senate Republicans to take up the House-passed legislation to reopen government and end this shutdown.

The House also passed legislation to formally disapprove of the Trump Administration’s plan to lift sanctions on companies controlled by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. I was pleased to see a bipartisan vote of 362-53 in the House, and I hope the Senate will reconsider their position and re-vote to pass this legislation. Following the vote, I sent a letter to Secretary Mnuchin asking him to delay these sanctions until Members of Congress have the opportunity to review this sanctions settlement and be briefed. I look forward to the Secretary’s response and will continue to work to protect the American people against foreign interference and corruption.

In addition, I joined my colleagues this week to introduce the Raise the Wage Act, which would gradually raise the minimum wage to $15.00 an hour by 2024. This long-overdue legislation would give 40 million Americans a raise, benefitting workers, businesses, and the economy. I was proud to bring legislation to the Floor to raise the minimum wage the last time Democrats were in the Majority, and I look forward to working with Education and Labor Committee Chair Bobby Scott to ensure this legislation comes to the Floor once the committee completes its consideration.

Sincerely yours, Steny H. Hoyer

