Energy Department Announces Collaboration with Michigan to Advance Hydrogen and Fuel Cells

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) Fuel Cell Technologies Office announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). This MOU aims to enhance collaboration on hydrogen and fuel cell research and development (R&D) with the state of Michigan to promote private investment and domestic job creation.

Through this MOU, MEDC will leverage capabilities at DOE's national laboratories to enhance analysis and data collection to guide future R&D. Michigan and DOE will also work to develop emerging hydrogen infrastructure technologies and grow the domestic supply chain.

DOE's Fuel Cell Technologies Office focuses on advancing an innovative portfolio of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies through early-stage applied research and technology development. Technology R&D includes hydrogen production (from diverse domestic resources, including renewable, fossil, and nuclear resources), infrastructure development (including hydrogen delivery and storage), and fuel cells for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Through its H2@Scale initiative, the office brings together stakeholders to advance affordable hydrogen utilization to increase revenue opportunities in multiple energy sectors. This collaboration's activities will support the Energy Department's goals of strengthening energy security, resiliency, and a strong domestic economy.