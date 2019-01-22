Deep River Books Renews With FrontGate Media to Assist Authors with Faith-based PR, Social & Digital Strategy

Authors must develop and build their audience using social media and digital communications. We love to empower authors to take control of the communications process, building ties with their readers.” — Scott A. Shuford

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, USA, January 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DEEP RIVER BOOKS has extended the agreement with FRONTGATE MEDIA, one of the world’s leading Faith and Family marketing agencies, to assist their authors with Coaching and Consulting for PR and Social Media.

The yearlong contract extension with FrontGate provides Deep River Books with two individual coaching sessions for each author and a quarterly group webinar. Deep River Books has signed a wide variety of writers, so these coaching sessions allow FrontGate to give exclusive and focused plans and input to meet each individual’s needs and questions.

The quarterly webinar conferences for the entire Deep River Books imprint are 45-minutes in length and allow for visuals, screen shares, and demonstrations in each area of discussion. This content is also be available for authors who may have been interested in participating but were unable to attend the live conferences.

Topics covered include: PR and social media strategy, content development, author events, audience engagement, plan execution and results analysis.

The sessions have drawn high praise from Deep River Books:

"My meeting with my FrontGate PR coach was excellent. She really helped me plan my author events. She had many great suggestions. I incorporated all her ideas into my launch plans." shared Kaitlin Covel, author of “Atoning for Ashes.”

"FrontGate has been very helpful with my Facebook and Instagram. I really appreciated their knowledge and patience." added Danielle Shryock, author of “Unspoken Love.”

"We are so happy to be renewing our partnership with FrontGate Media," stated Andy Carmichael, Publisher at Deep River Books. "Their professionalism and PR services have exceeded our authors' expectations. We are already seeing residual successes from their social media coaching and webinars. It's clear our authors are reaching a broader audience."

“Authors must develop and build their own audience through lead generation and relationship building using social media and digital communications. We love to empower authors to take control of the communications process, building ties with their readers,” shares Scott A. Shuford, Founder and President of FrontGate Media. “Deep River Books’ excellent group of talented writers have us excited by the diversity of their books. We look forward to these custom sessions that help individuals while raising the tide for the whole publishing group.”

FrontGate Media is a one-stop marketing shop for publishers and Christian authors, with a long history working with every major publisher and most of the developing publishers as well as serving the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association’s (ECPA) past events: the PUBu Marketing Conference, The Christy Awards, and their inaugural Writers’ Conference. FrontGate hosts the official archive of ECPA’s Rush To Press news at https://www.FrontGateMedia.com/category/ecpa.

About Deep River Books

Deep River Books has become a leader in innovative publishing solutions for authors, with several books on various best-seller lists. Their unique mentoring approach to full-service partnership publishing has set a standard for excellence in both production, marketing, and sales. http://DeepRiverBooks.com

About FrontGate Media

Award-winning FrontGate Media (http://FrontGateMedia.com) is the leading marketing agency and media group specializing in the faith and family audience. With a 16-year track record of success, the firm serves as “Your Gateway to the Christian Audience.” FrontGate’s full-service agency and media group has been trusted with over 5,000 campaigns, providing Faith-based market Strategy Development, Public Relations, Social Media & Marketing, and Media Buying. FrontGate’s own Web & Events Network also provides reach to millions of people each month via their sites, events and email subscribers. Founded in 2001, FrontGate has repeatedly been honored in the Internet Advertising Competition and the WebAwards. The company plays a key role in the success of for-profit and non-profit organizations seeking the faith-based and family-friendly audiences.

###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.