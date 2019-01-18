UAW Members to Hold “Charity Preview Night” Vigil at NAIAS

DETROIT – UAW members and leadership, as well as family and friends, will meet on Friday in unified support of the thousands of individuals who will be adversely affected by General Motors’ decision to stop production at four Michigan, Maryland and Ohio plants. The group will hold a candlelight vigil just prior to the North American International Auto Show Charity Preview. The GM decision, which will idle thousands of workers, also is laying a blow to thousands of supplier jobs and supporting businesses.

The solidarity event, taking place on January 18, 2019, will include remarks from UAW leadership, local and state representatives, and a candlelight procession to Cobo Hall.

4:00 – 4:20 p.m. Solidarity House — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will give a brief address

4:30 – 4:50 p.m. Arrival at Hart Plaza

WHAT: UAW Pre-Charity Preview Candlelight Vigil WHEN: Friday, January 18, 2019 WHERE: Hart Plaza (south end)

5:00 – 5:30 p.m. Program

WHO: Program speakers will include:

Brian Fredline, (MC) UAW International Staff Representative

Frank Stuglin, UAW Region 1 Director

Chuck Browning, UAW Region 1A Director

Rich Rankin, UAW Region 2B Director

Mike Plater, Plant Chairperson UAW Local 22, Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly

Dan Morgan, Plant Chairperson UAW Local 1112, Lordstown Assembly

Dave Green, UAW Local 1112 President, Lordstown Assembly

State of Michigan Representative Darrin Camilleri (D, 23rd District)

5:30 – 5:45 p.m. Candlelight Vigil Procession