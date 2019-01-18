Media Advisory/Ontario Health Coalition to release new report: SITUATION CRITICAL – HOMICIDE AND VIOLENCE IN ONTARIO’S LONG-TERM CARE HOME

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Health Coalition is releasing a new report, Situation Critical, on Monday, January 21 at 11:30 am.



/EIN News/ -- Situation Critical is a new report that examines government data to reveal the current shocking state of long-term care in Ontario. Among all the data that the Ontario Health Coalition has collected on long wait lists, inequities, staffing shortages, and medical needs is a statistic that over the last 5 years measured there were 27 homicides. It is part of a rising tide of violence among residents of long-term care facilities. Why is this happening? This Ontario Health Coalition report bases its assessment of the current state of long-term care in Ontario and what the needs of our population of seniors are from available data from the long-term care industry and the Ontario government.



The Ontario Health Coalition will provide copies of the long-term care report at local news conferences and local first-hand accounts of conditions in long-term care locally following the themes of the report. The report is being toured around 30 towns around Ontario from January 21st to February 5th.

WHERE: Queen’s Park Media Studio, Main Legislative Building, Toronto WHEN: Monday, January 21 at 11:30 am WHAT: Release of SITUATION CRITICAL, Planning, Access, Levels of Care and Violence in Ontario’s Long-Term Care WHO: Devorah Goldberg, Research and Campaign Manager (phone) 416-441-2502 (cell) 647-631-8811 Natalie Mehra, Executive Director (cell) 416-230-6401



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.