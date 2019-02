Stemline Therapeutics Closes $92 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: STML), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative oncology therapeutics, today announced the closing of a previously announced underwritten public offering of 10,222,222 shares of its common stock, which included the exercise in full of the option to purchase 1,333,333 additional shares, at a price of $9.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Stemline from the offering, including the exercise of the option to purchase additional shares, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses payable by Stemline, were $92 million.



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC acted as co-lead managers and Roth Capital Partners, LLC, ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, National Securities Corporation, and Aegis Capital Corp. acted as co-managers for the offering.

Stemline intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for (i) commercial activities of ELZONRIS (tagraxofusp; SL‑401) including clinical trials for additional indications including chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML), myelofibrosis (MF) and other diseases; (ii) clinical development of SL‑801, SL‑701 and potentially SL-901; (iii) research and development activities; (iv) potential acquisitions and in-licensing; and (v) other general corporate purposes.

Stemline has filed a prospectus supplement to its shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-219794) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the public offering of its common stock. The prospectus supplement is available on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov . Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may also be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Telephone: (866) 803-9204, or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com .

The offering of these securities was made under an effective shelf registration statement on file with the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About BPDCN

BPDCN is an aggressive hematologic malignancy with historically poor outcomes and an area of unmet medical need. The BPDCN cell of origin is the plasmacytoid dendritic cell (pDC) precursor. BPDCN typically presents in the bone marrow and/or skin and may also involve lymph nodes and viscera. The diagnosis of BPDCN is based on the immunophenotypic diagnostic triad of CD123, CD4, and CD56. For more information, please visit the BPDCN disease awareness website at www.bpdcninfo.com .

About ELZONRIS™

ELZONRIS (tagraxofusp), a CD123-directed cytotoxin, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 21, 2018 for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients, two years and older, with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN). In November 2018, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted ELZONRIS accelerated assessment to the marketing authorization application (MAA), which was submitted to the EMA in January 2019. ELZONRIS is also being evaluated in additional clinical trials in other indications including chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML), myelofibrosis (MF) and other diseases.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel oncology therapeutics. In December 2018, the FDA approved ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to CD123, for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients, two years or older, with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN). In November 2018, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted accelerated assessment to the marketing authorization application (MAA) of ELZONRIS for the treatment of patients with BPDCN, which was submitted to the EMA in January 2019. ELZONRIS is also being evaluated in clinical trials in additional indications including chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML), myelofibrosis (MF) and others. Additional Stemline clinical candidates include SL-801 and SL-701. SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of XPO1, is currently in a Phase 1 trial of patients with advanced solid tumors and recent data were presented at the 2018 European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) annual conference. SL-701, an immunotherapeutic, has completed a Phase 2 trial in patients with second-line glioblastoma and recent data were presented at the 2018 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) annual conference.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially include: the success and timing of our MAA submission to the EMA CHMP; the success and timing of our clinical trials and preclinical studies for our product candidates, including site initiation, institutional review board approval, scientific review committee approval, patient accrual, safety, tolerability and efficacy data observed, and input from regulatory authorities including the risk that the FDA, EMA, or other ex-U.S. national drug authority ultimately does not agree with our data, find our data supportive of approval, or approve any of our product candidates; the possibility that results of clinical trials are not predictive of safety and efficacy results of our product candidates in broader patient populations or of our products if approved; our plans to develop and commercialize our product candidates, including, but not limited to delays in arranging satisfactory manufacturing capabilities and establishing commercial infrastructure for ELZONRIS; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; the risk that estimates regarding the number of patients with the diseases that our products and product candidates may treat are inaccurate; our products not gaining acceptance among patients (and providers or third party payers) for certain indications (due to cost or otherwise); the risk that third party payors (including governmental agencies) will not reimburse for the use of ELZONRIS at acceptable rates or at all; the company’s ability to maintain or increase sales of ELZONRIS; the company’s ability to develop and commercialize ELZONRIS; the adequacy of our pharmacovigilance and drug safety reporting processes; our available cash and investments; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our products and product candidates; delays, interruptions, or failures in the manufacture and supply of our products and product candidates; the performance of third-party businesses, including, but not limited to, manufacturers, clinical research organizations, clinical trial sponsors and clinical trial investigators; and other risk factors identified from time to time in our reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

