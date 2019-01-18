FSU Oil and Gas Production and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Key Planned and Announced Upstream Projects Report, H2 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "H2 2018 Production and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Key Planned and Announced Upstream Projects in FSU - Russia Accounts for Most of Capex in Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the FSU, a total of 54 crude oil and natural gas projects are expected to start operations in four countries during 2018-2025. Key projects in the FSU are expected to contribute about 1,587 thousand barrels of oil per day (mbd) of crude production and about 17.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas production in 2025. Among countries, Russia accounts for most of the capex spending on planned and announced projects in the FSU during 2018-2025, with capex of more than US$90 billion.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Tables of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures



2. Production and Capital Expenditure Outlook in FSU

2.1. Key Highlights

2.2. Major Planned and Announced Projects Count by Country

2.3. Major Planned and Announced Project Starts by Country in FSU

2.3.1. Planned Project Starts

2.3.2. Announced Project Starts

2.4. Economic Metrics of Key Planned and Announced Projects by Country in FSU

2.4.1. Remaining NPV vis--vis Remaining Break-Even Crude Oil Price by Country

2.4.2. Remaining NPV vis--vis Remaining Break-Even Natural Gas Price by Country

2.4.3. Remaining Break-even Oil Price vis--vis Production Start Year by Country

2.4.4. Remaining Break-even Gas Price vis--vis Production Start Year by Country

2.5. Crude Production from Key Planned and Announced Projects by Country in FSU

2.5.1. Total Crude Production from Major Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries in the FSU

2.5.2. Crude Production from Major Planned Projects by Key Countries in the FSU

2.5.3. Crude Production from Major Announced Projects by Key Countries in the FSU

2.6. Key Planned and Announced Crude Projects in FSU

2.6.1. Planned Crude Projects

2.6.2. Announced Crude Projects

2.7. Gas Production from Key Planned and Announced Projects by Country in FSU

2.7.1. Total Gas Production from Major Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries in the FSU

2.7.2. Gas Production from Major Planned Projects by Key Countries in the FSU

2.7.3. Gas Production from Major Announced Projects by Key Countries in the FSU

2.8. Key Planned and Announced Gas Projects in FSU

2.8.1. Planned Gas Projects

2.8.2. Announced Gas Projects

2.9. Production Outlook and Contribution from Major Planned and Announced Projects in FSU

2.10. Capex Outlook for Major Planned and Announced Projects by Country in FSU

2.11. Opex Outlook for Major Planned and Announced Projects by Country in the FSU

2.12. Major Planned and Announced Projects Count by Operator in the FSU

2.13. Crude Production from Major Planned and Announced Projects by Company in the FSU

2.13.1. Total Crude Production from Major Planned and Announced Projects by Key Companies

2.13.2. Crude Production from Major Planned Projects by Key Companies

2.13.3. Crude Production from Major Announced Projects by Key Companies

2.14. Gas Production from Major Planned and Announced Projects by Company in the FSU

2.14.1. Total Gas Production from Major Planned and Announced Projects by Key Companies

2.14.2. Gas Production from Major Planned Projects by Key Companies

2.14.3. Gas Production from Major Announced Projects by Key Companies

2.15. Capex Outlook for Major Planned and Announced Projects by Company in FSU

2.16. Opex Outlook for Major Planned and Announced Projects by Company in the FSU



3. Appendix



