Q4 2018 Global Propylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook - Asia and the Middle East to Lead Globally in Terms of Propylene Capacity Additions

Global propylene capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next nine years from around 120 mtpa in 2017 to more than 150 mtpa by 2026. Around 110 planned and announced propylene plants are expected to come online, primarily in Asia and the Middle East over the next nine years. Dangote Industries Ltd, Oriental Energy Co Ltd, and Formosa Plastics Group are the top three companies by planned capacity additions globally over the next nine years.



Scope

Global propylene capacity outlook by region

Propylene planned and announced plants details

Global propylene capacity by feedstock

Capacity share of the major propylene producers globally

Global propylene capital expenditure outlook by region.

Reasons to Buy

Understand key trends in the global propylene industry

Understand regional propylene supply scenario

Identify opportunities in the global propylene industry with the help of upcoming plants and capital expenditure outlook

Understand the current and future competitive scenario.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Tables of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures



2. Global Propylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

2.1. Key Highlights

2.2. New Plant Announcements

2.3. New Plant Cancellations

2.4. Global Propylene Capacity Contribution by Region

2.5. Global Propylene Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned, and Announced Plants, 2018

2.6. Key Companies by Propylene Capacity Contributions (% Share), 2017

2.7. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contributions to Propylene Industry

2.8. Key Feedstocks by Capacity Contributions to Global Propylene Industry

2.9. Capacity Contributions to Global Propylene Industry by Feedstock

2.10. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

2.11. Key Countries' Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

2.12. Key Companies' Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

2.13. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

2.14. Key Countries' Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants



3. Global Planned and Announced Propylene Plants



4. Appendix



