Telcos' MSS Market Opportunity in Asia-Pacific, 2018 Report

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telcos' MSS Market Opportunity in APAC" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Telcos' MSS Market Opportunity in APAC", provides an executive-level overview of the managed security services (MSS) market opportunity for telecoms companies in Asia Pacific (APAC). It delivers qualitative insights into the MSS market, analyzing key trends and growth drivers in the region.



The MSS market size in the APAC region is expected to grow by a CAGR of 9.4% between 2017-2022, rising from US$19.7 billion in 2017 to US$30.8 billion by 2022. From a global perspective, the APAC region was the third largest MSS revenue generator in 2017, with 25% of the global total and will remain the third largest with a 25% share over the forecast period.



APAC telcos are in varying states of development with their MSS services. Some larger telcos in developed markets with an enterprise focus have become quite advanced, offering application, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services, even investing in their own SOCs. However many just fairly recently launched their MSS services with application security often a prominently featured type of service usually alongside a portfolio of infrastructure security services. Infrastructure security services tend to be closer to a telco's traditional enterprise offerings. A key strategic advantage APAC telcos have, particularly in emerging markets, is their in-country presence and experience which can be important for some verticals that might regulatory restrictions to keep data domestically or in some markets not well covered by global vendors.



There is a large disparity in the MSS capability between APAC's leading telcos and those that have only recently launched forays into security services. APAC telcos with a strong legacy in providing enterprise solutions around networking, cloud, and data centers are better positioned in the MSS space than telcos who have focused on mass market communication or only simple enterprise connectivity.



The report provides in-depth analysis of the following



Managed Security Services: Taxonomy and Market Context: This section provides an overview of the core portfolio of telecom operators' managed security services.

Telco's MSS market opportunity: This section looks at the recent development and the current state of managed security services in APAC, while also providing a closer look at the drivers and inhibitors for telcos in various categories of security services.

Key findings and recommendations: it consists of a summary of key findings and growth opportunities for telcos in the APAC managed security services market.

Scope

There is a large disparity in the MSS capability between APAC's leading telcos and those that have only recently launched forays into security services. APAC telcos with a strong legacy in providing enterprise solutions around networking, cloud, and data centers are better positioned in the MSS space than telcos who have focused on mass market communication or only simple enterprise connectivity.

APAC is the world's third largest region in terms of MSS revenue in 2017 with $19.7 billion, accounting for about 25% of the global total. APAC will keep pace with the rest of the world in terms of MSS revenue growth, with a CAGR of 9.4% for both APAC and total global revenue over 2017 to 2022, retaining a 25% share in global MSS revenue in 2022 with $30.8 billion.

APAC telco that offer MSS often prominently feature application security along side a portfolio of infrastructure security services. Telcos may build on in-country sales channels and staff, customer relationships, and knowledge of local market dynamics providing them with a competitive edge in the application security services segment.

Key Topics Covered:



Key takeaways



Section 1: Taxonomy and Market Context

Managed security services definition

Managed security services value chain



Section 2: Telcos' MSS Market Opportunity

APAC MSS Market Size in a Global Context

APAC MSS Market Size by Vertical and Business Size

APAC MSS Opportunity in Applications Security

APAC MSS Opportunity in Infrastructure Security

APAC MSS Opportunity in Cyber Security



Section 3: Key Findings and Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



AVG

Checkpoint

Cisco

DKAV

Fortinet

IBM

Infosys

Microsoft

NTT

Optus

PCCW

SingTel

Symantec

Telstra

Trustwave

Unisys

VMWare

VNPT

Vodafone

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8c6wz4/telcos_mss?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.