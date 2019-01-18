Sunwing survey reveals how Vacationing Better will make you happier and provide longer lasting benefits

/EIN News/ -- Survey proves the holiday halo effect is real and starts way before the vacation begins



TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the gloomiest days of the year is fast approaching—Blue Monday—with frigid temperatures, a lack of daylight and unsustainable New Year’s resolutions beginning to crack. Though the third Monday of month (January 21st) is known to be one of the most dismal days of the year for many Canadians the cure for your winter blues is simple—you need a vacation, but not just any vacation, a better vacation!

“Planning for a trip has the power to shift our mood immediately, but the after effects of a really good vacation can give you a sense of wellbeing that can lead to lifestyle changes that have lasting positive effects on mood,” says Michelle Fischler MSW, RSW, RP. “Allowing yourself to go to that fond holiday memory can cheer you up on a stressful day.”



Surveying* travellers across the country, Sunwing has the inside scoop to what Canadians want and need to vacation better, create a happier travel experience and ultimately a longer lasting holiday happiness bubble.

According to Sunwing, 75% of Canadian travellers undergo a spike in excitement about their upcoming vacations the instant they book and the week before they travel, proving the holiday halo effect starts long before you even get to the airport.

“Just the act of planning a vacation can improve a person’s mindset for the better,” says Jacqueline Grossman, Senior Director, Marketing for Sunwing. “It’s no surprise that tropical vacations generate happiness, but we’re excited to uncover how Canadians can extend their holiday happiness bubble into a lifetime of memories that they can turn to whenever they are feeling blue.”

When it comes to which aspects of vacationing get people most excited, 52% of Canadian travellers would choose to splurge on day trips, excursions or local experiences (the figure is even higher amongst millennials at 69%), outweighing airfare upgrades (46%) or paying for more people to share the trip with them (33%). Canucks are also much more likely to choose memories over massages; the lowest vacation splurge category across the country, consistent across all demographics, was VIP extras like spa appointments or private dinners (31%). Similarly, only 3% of Canadians say they would have had a better vacation had they have spotted a celebrity – verifying the sun and sand is all that we humble Canadians need!

Winter escapes are certainly important to Canadians from coast to coast. Tied for the top spot of what Canadians say they would spend more on if money was no object, 52% of Canadians also choose to prioritize their length of stay, opting to stay south just a bit long longer—61% even went so far as to say that staying longer is something they would have done differently for their last vacation.

Canadians can take advantage of travel’s positive effects by booking a vacation during Sunwing’s Blue Monday Buster Sale which starts Friday, January 18th at 3 p.m. and save up to 40% on all-inclusive vacations. To bring a taste of the holiday halo effect to winter-weary Canadians, Sunwing and the Dominican Republic Tourist Board are partnering to get the country out of the blues and into the sun with exciting activations in three Canadian cities, including a 30-foot dome in Toronto and Vancouver and an indoor beach in Montreal , each featuring palm trees, heat lamps, lounge chairs, live entertainment , free beverages and mini massages. Consumers can visit the pop-ups to get happy and escape to a sunny tropical paradise, without having to leave the city. Each location will have several opportunities to get travel vouchers valued up to $200 from Sunwing Vacations, plus some lucky visitors will be rewarded with an all-inclusive vacation of their own. Visitors can enter to win on-site or online for the chance to win a seven-day, all inclusive vacation for two to the Dominican Republic.

* National Omni surveyed 1,500+ Canadians, conducted January 2, 2019 by Maru/Blue.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to over 45 popular sun destinations. This scale enables Sunwing to negotiate the best deals and exclusive offers at all of the top-rated resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. Renowned for its award-winning service, Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off in style with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine*, tea and coffee and non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks (including kids’ choices) inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey.

*Service may be unavailable on select flights

