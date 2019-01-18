Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Introduces the Salty Kisses Valentine’s Day Special Offer

Beach lovers who book the Valentine's Day offer will enjoy Hershey Kisses and a bottle of wine as well as 10 percent off stays of three nights or more in a Destin vacation rental during February

/EIN News/ -- Destin, Fla., Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida’s beaches are recognized as some of the most romantic destinations in the world. It is easy to see why love flourishes when couples are immersed in a scenic setting with soft sand underfoot and shimmering waters for as far as the eye can see. With a diverse collection of cozy vacation rental homes and condos along Florida’s Emerald Coast, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is welcoming beach lovers for a romantic getaway with a “Salty Kisses” Valentine’s Day special offer featuring 10 percent off stays of three nights or more during the month of February in participating Newman-Dailey vacation rentals and Hershey Kisses and a bottle of wine at check-in.



"We know that a romantic escape to the beach to recharge your batteries and connect with a loved one is a cherished moment,” said Jeanne Dailey, founder and CEO of Newman-Dailey Resort Properties. “Therefore, we’re trying to make it easy to say ‘yes’ to a beach getaway. And the savings from the stay can be applied to a romantic dinner at one of the area’s many award-winning restaurants.”



Beach-lovers who book the Salty Kisses promotion will enjoy great rates as well as access to Newman-Dailey’s Be Free Bundle, which includes free movie rentals and discounts to area restaurants and attractions. With dozens of award-winning restaurants along the beaches of South Walton as well as the Destin Harbor, fresh, creatively prepared meals are easy to find. For a special experience, SunQuest Cruise’s Solaris yacht features dinner cruises every Saturday and guests of Newman-Dailey enjoy 20% off two or more dinner cruise tickets. For those who want to be pampered, The Salamander Spa offers guests of Newman-Dailey a complimentary service upgrade with any 50- or 80-minute service.



Newman-Dailey Resort Properties features a vast selection of Destin vacation rentals, including homes and condominiums along Florida’s Emerald Coast. Ranging from Gulf-front condominiums at Jade East in Destin to luxury condominiums at Sanctuary at Redfish on Highway 30A in Blue Mountain Beach. The Salty Kisses Valentine’s Day package* is valid with stays of three nights or more in a participating Newman-Dailey South Walton or Destin vacation rental from Feb. 1 – Feb. 28, 2019. *Some restrictions apply. Use promo code: KiSSES19 when booking online at DestinVacation.com or call 800-225-7652.

About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a premier property management, real estate sales and association management company located in Miramar Beach, Florida. Founded in 1985, Newman-Dailey has been welcoming guests to the beaches of South Walton and Destin, Florida for more than 30 years. Recognized for excellence, integrity, and professionalism, Newman-Dailey consistently receives the "Certificate of Excellence" for positive reviews on TripAdvisor and has earned the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics. The Real Estate Division is consistently listed among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales. Learn more at NewmanDailey.com.

