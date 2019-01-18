SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K of Class Action Against Aphria, Inc. (APHA) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Aphria, Inc. ("Aphria" or the “Company") (NYSE: APHA) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Aphria securities between July 17, 2018 and December 4, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/apha.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Latin American assets acquired by the Company lacked adequate licenses to operate and were overvalued; (2) the acquisition of the Latin American assets would enrich the Company’s CEO and other insiders at the expense of shareholders; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On December 3, 2018, Hindenburg Research published an article, "Aphria: A Shell Game with a Cannabis Business on the Side." The report alleges that "Aphria is part of a scheme orchestrated by a network of insiders to divert funds away from shareholders into their own pockets." Following this news, Aphria stock dropped $1.85 per share, or about 23.4%, to close at $6.05 on December 3, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Aphria you have until February 4, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

