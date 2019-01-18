Vietnam Solar Inverter Market 2018-2024: Market Forecast by Power Ratings, Types, Verticals, Regions, and Competitive Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Solar Inverter Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast by Power Ratings, by Types, by Verticals, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vietnam Solar Inverter market revenues are projected to reach $43.8 million by 2024.



The growing emphasis on renewable energy and government incentives for the promotion of solar energy would propel the demand for solar inverters in Vietnam over the coming years. Additionally, lucrative government subsidies and schemes such as Feed in Tariff and Net Metering has boosted the FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) in the solar energy sector in the country, which would increase the demand for solar inverters in Vietnam during 2018-24.



The government originally planned to develop 850 MW of solar projects before 2020 under the latest revision of the National Power Development Masterplan (PDP VII). However, the MoIT (Ministry of Industry and Trade) has approved around 70 solar projects with a total capacity of over 3,000 MW which would be commissioned before June 30, 2019. The original aim of 850 MW by 2020 would be exceeded due to the new solar tender being approved by the government, which would act as a catalyst for the growth of solar inverter market over the coming years.



The solar inverter market of Vietnam is expected to grow substantially in the initial years of the forecast period on the back of favorable response received from the investors in the solar market. The market is expected to stabilize during the latter part of the period. The Southern region of Vietnam has the highest potential for solar energy as it is situated near the equator and most of the upcoming projects are concentrated in the Southern region of Vietnam.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Vietnam Solar Power Sector Overview



4. Vietnam Solar Inverter Market Overview

4.1 Vietnam Country Indicators

4.2 Vietnam Solar Inverter Market Revenues and Volume, 2014-2024F

4.3 Vietnam Net Solar Inverter Installed Capacity Additions, 2014-2024F

4.4 Vietnam Solar Inverter Revenue Share, By Power Rating, 2017 & 2024F

4.5 Vietnam Solar Inverter Revenue Share, By Types, 2017 & 2024F

4.6 Vietnam Solar Inverter Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2017 & 2024F

4.7 Vietnam Solar Inverter Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2017 & 2024F

4.8 Vietnam Solar Inverter Market- Industry Life Cycle, 2017

4.9 Vietnam Solar Inverter Market - Porter's Five Forces



5. Vietnam Solar Inverter Market Dynamics

5.1 Impact Analysis

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Restraints



6. Vietnam Solar Inverter Market Trends



7. Vietnam Solar Inverter Market Overview, By Power Rating

7.1 Vietnam Below 10 kW Solar Inverter Market Revenues and Volume, 2014-2024F

7.2 Vietnam 10.1 kW-100 kW Solar Inverter Market Revenues and Volume, 2014-2024F

7.3 Vietnam 100.1 kW-1 MW Solar Inverter Market Revenues and Volume, 2014-2024F

7.4 Vietnam Above 1 MW Solar Inverter Market Revenues and Volume, 2014-2024F



8. Vietnam Solar Inverter Market Overview, By Types

8.1 Vietnam Micro Solar Inverter Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

8.2 Vietnam String Solar Inverter Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

8.3 Vietnam Central Solar Inverter Market Revenues, 2014-2024F



9. Vietnam Solar Inverter Market Overview, By Verticals

9.1 Vietnam Residential Vertical Solar Inverter Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

9.1.1 Vietnam Residential Sector Overview

9.2 Vietnam Commercial & Industrial Vertical Solar Inverter Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

9.2.1 Vietnam Commercial Sector Overview

9.2.2 Vietnam Industrial Sector Overview

9.3 Vietnam Utility Vertical Solar Inverter Market Revenues, 2014-2024F



10. Vietnam Solar Inverter Market Overview, By Regions

10.1 Vietnam Northern Region Solar Inverter Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

10.2 Vietnam Southern Region Solar Inverter Market Revenues, 2014-2024F



11. Vietnam Solar Inverter Market Key Performance Indicators

11.1 Vietnam Government Spending Outlook

11.2 Vietnam Power Utilities Sector Outlook

11.3 Vietnam Transportation Infrastructure Outlook

11.4 Vietnam Demographic and Socio-Economic Outlook

11.5 Vietnam Upcoming Power Plant Projects



12. Vietnam Solar Inverter Market Opportunity Assessment

12.1 Vietnam Solar Inverter Market Opportunity Assessment, By Power Rating, 2024F

12.2 Vietnam Solar Inverter Market Opportunity Assessment, By Types, 2024F

12.3 Vietnam Solar Inverter Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2024F



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Vietnam Solar Inverter Company Market Company Ranking, 2017

13.2 Competitive Benchmarking, By Types



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation

14.2 Jiangsu Goodwe Power Supply Technology Ltd.

14.3 Shenzhen Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd

14.4 ABB Ltd. (Vietnam)

14.5 Fronius International GMBH

14.6 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

14.7 SMA Solar Technology AG

14.8 Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

14.9 SolaX Power Co., Ltd.

14.10 SolarEdge Technologies Ltd.

14.11 Siemens AG



15. Strategic Recommendations



