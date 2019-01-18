Block & Leviton LLP Reminds Shareholders of Securities Class Action Against Immunomedics; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, reminds investors that it has filed a securities fraud class action against Immunomedics, Inc. (“Immunomedics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMMU) and certain of its officers and directors. The firm encourages shareholders to contact Block & Leviton LLP ahead of the February 25, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline.



The Complaint, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, captioned Odeh v. Immunomedics, Inc. et al., Case No. 2:18-cv-17645, alleges that between August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018, inclusive, the FDA cited Immunomedics for a host of regulatory violations which include "manipulated bioburden samples, misrepresentation of an integrity test procedure in the batch record, and backdating of batch records, such as dates of analytical results." On January 17, 2019, the FDA rejected Immunomedics’ breast cancer drug application due to these unresolved manufacturing issues. The case is pending in the District of New Jersey, Newark Courthouse, 50 Walnut Street, Newark, NJ07101. The case has been assigned to Judge Madeline Cox Arleo.

Following this news, Immunomedics stock price dropped from $17.64 at close on December 19, 2018, to $14.17 at close on December 20, 2018.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Immunomedics securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP at (617) 398-5660, (888) 868-2385, by email at info@blockesq.com , or by visiting http://shareholder.law/immunomedics .

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

(617) 398-5660 phone

155 Federal Street, Suite 400

Boston, MA 02110

info@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP

