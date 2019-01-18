Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: CVTI) announced it plans to release its fourth quarter earnings after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, January 23. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will hold a live conference call to discuss its fourth quarter earnings release on Thursday, January 24, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. Individuals with questions may dial in at 800-351-4894 (U.S./Canada) and 800-756-3333 (International), access code CTG4. An audio replay will be available for one week following the call at 877-919-4059, access code 12169050. In addition, you will be able to listen to the audio replay for an extended period of time on our investor website, under the icon "Audio Archives". For additional financial and statistical information regarding the Company that may be discussed during the conference call, please visit our website at www.ctgcompanies.com/investor-relations under the tab "Earnings Info."



Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. is the holding company for several transportation providers that offer premium transportation services for customers throughout the United States. The consolidated group includes operations from Covenant Transport and Covenant Transport Solutions of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Southern Refrigerated Transport of Texarkana, Arkansas; Landair Transport and Landair Logistics of Greeneville, Tennessee; and Star Transportation of Nashville, Tennessee. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing, of Chattanooga, Tennessee is an integral affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. The Company's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the symbol, “CVTI”.

/EIN News/ -- Contact:

Richard Cribbs

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

RCribbs@covenanttransport.com

For copies of Company information contact:

Theresa Ives

Executive Administrative Assistant

TIves@covenanttransport.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.