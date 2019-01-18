Infinera Sets its Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera Corporation today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 ended December 29, 2018, and fiscal year 2018, after the market closes on Thursday, February 21, 2019. The fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 is the first quarter that reflects the acquisition of Coriant, which closed on October 1, 2018.



An investment community conference call to discuss these results and Infinera’s outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 will be held the same day at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT and will be accessible live and on an archived basis as follows:



Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Date: Thursday, February 21, 2019 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT Audio Webcast: investors.infinera.com, under “Events” Live Dial-in: 1-866-373-6878 (toll free); 1-412-317-5101 (international) Ask to join the Infinera call.

We encourage those who plan to dial into the conference call to use the following link to pre-register: http://dpregister.com/10128088. Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and receive a unique PIN via email to gain immediate access to the call.



Replay of the Audio Webcast will be available at investors.infinera.com approximately two hours after the end of the live call.

Contacts:

Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

avue@infinera.com



Investors:

Jeff Hustis

Tel: + 1 (408) 213-7150

jhustis@infinera.com



About Infinera

Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) provides Intelligent Transport Networks, enabling carriers, cloud operators, governments and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation and automate optical network operations. Infinera’s end-to-end packet-optical portfolio is designed for long-haul, subsea, data center interconnect and metro applications. To learn more about Infinera visit www.infinera.com , follow us on Twitter @Infinera and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.



