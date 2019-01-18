China Recombinant Human Interferon a2b Market Investigation Report, 2018-2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investigation Report on China's Recombinant Human Interferon a2b Market, 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to market research, the sales value of Recombinant Human Interferon a2b showed an upward trend after the drug was launched in China, reaching about CNY 271 million in 2017. The injections, capsules and gels take up a large market share, with Shanghai Huaxin High Biotechnology Inc., Zhaoke Pharmaceutical (Hefei) Co. Ltd. and Schering-Plough as the top market players by sales value.

In 1986, Intron A, the world's first Recombinant Human Interferon a2b, was launched by Schering Plough that was later acquired by MSD, and approved by the FDA to be used for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B. In 1997, Tianjin Sinobioway Biomedicine Co., Ltd.'s Recombinant Human Interferon a2b was approved to be sold in China, followed by the counterparts of Anhui Anke Biotechnology (Group) Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Beisheng Medicine Industry Hansheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Schering-Plough that was approved in 1998, 1999 and 2007 respectively.

Recombinant Human Interferon a2b has been approved by the China Food and Drug Administration to be sold in the dosage forms of freeze-dried powder injection, injection, suppository, cream (ointment), eye drops, etc. The main indications include acute and chronic viral hepatitis infections (hepatitis B and hepatitis C), condyloma acuminatum, hairy cell leukemia, etc. and vary among dosage forms.

The researcher estimates that by the end of 2018, more than 90 million people in China were infected with hepatitis B virus and 8 million carried hepatitis C virus. With the increasing incidence of herpes, 80%-90% of the Chinese population are infected with herpes zoster virus, and 30% of the infected may develop chickenpox, and the rest 70% will be attacked by herpes zoster when they are weak. Furthermore, over 40% of married women in China are suffering from cervical erosion.



