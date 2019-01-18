Global Autonomous Driving Simulation and Virtual Test Markets, 2018-2019: Lucrative Opportunities has Enticed Many Enterprises Outside the Automotive Sector

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autonomous Driving Simulation and Virtual Test Industry Chain Report, 2018-2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Considering the difficulties they have faced with chassis and vehicle chip, the (automotive) industrial software represented by autonomous driving simulation is possibly the best field in which IT/AI/VR firms can make investments.



In this report that the autonomous driving simulation industry is analytically explored: ranging from simulation platform, vehicle dynamics simulation, sensor simulation, scenario simulation to scenario library.



Simulation technologies seem distant from people's lives and are hard for laypeople to understand, but this is a key domain in which breakthroughs are being made for automotive sector - even intelligent manufacturing in China - and it deserves significant investment.



Vehicle R&D is becoming ever more sophisticated as cars are becoming smarter and smarter, increasing the cost of vehicle development and leading to a prolonged development cycle. Lots of new technologies in the area of vehicle security are subject to environmental and test security restraints and are hard to carry out effectively. The traditional means for R&D, tests and validation, however, are out of date.



There are dozens of simulation test companies around the globe. Among them, America ranks first by the number of companies, but Germany boasts the largest number of simulation firms in the automotive sector.



It can be seen from the development of the simulation industry that new opportunities are emerging all the time and the emerging companies have sprung up constantly. Simulation tycoons have grown ever more competitive through mergers and acquisitions and have developed hundreds of product categories which are applied in dozens of industries.



Through multiple acquisitions of companies inside and outside the industry, ANSYS dominates the CFD market, developing the embedded codes, beefing up chip encapsulation design, and enriching internal combustion engine simulation products. ANSYS purchased OPTIS in 2018 and improved the simulation technologies dealing with sensors like LiDAR, camera and radar.



The potential of the autonomous driving simulation market has enticed many enterprises outside the automotive sector.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction to Vehicle Simulation and Autonomous Driving Simulation

1.1 Overview of Simulation Technology

1.1.1 Development of Simulation Technology

1.1.2 Vehicle Simulation Technology

1.1.3 Autonomous Driving Testing and Simulation

1.1.4 Drivers for Development of Simulation Testing

1.2 Autonomous Driving Testing and Simulation

1.2.1 Simulation Technology Will be the Foundation of Autonomous Driving

1.2.2 Scenario-based ADAS/AD Testing and Verification Tool Chain

1.2.3 Composition of Autonomous Driving Simulation Industry Chain

1.2.4 Content of Autonomous Driving Simulation

1.2.5 Simulation Models of Autonomous Driving System

1.2.6 Composition of Simulation Testing System

1.2.7 How Simulation Testing Replaces Real Driving

1.2.8 Simulation Is Introduced to Replace the Real World

1.3 HIL and SIL

1.3.1 HIL Testing

1.3.2 Process of SIL Simulation

1.3.3 SIL Simulation of Volkswagen

1.3.4 SIL Simulation of BMW

1.3.5 SIL Simulation of Mercedes-Benz



2.Autonomous Driving Simulation Platforms and Companies

2.1 Introduction to Simulation Testing Platforms

2.1.1 Composition of Simulation Testing Platforms

2.1.2 Competition between Traditional Simulation Enterprises and IT Firms in Simulation Platforms

2.2 Driving Simulator

2.2.1 Features

2.2.2 ADAS and AD Testing Project

2.2.3 Combination with Other Simulation Testing Tools

2.3 ANSYS

2.3.1 Profile

2.3.2 Improve Simulation Industry Chain through Cross-industry Acquisitions

2.3.3 Background of Acquired Companies

2.3.4 Autonomous Driving-related Products

2.3.5 Acquisition of OPTIS

2.3.6 ANSYS SCADE Can Generate an Authentication Code that Meets the ISO26262 Standard

2.3.7 ANSYS Scade SuiteDriving Scenario Model

2.3.8 ANSYS Scade Suite- Autonomous Driving Controlled Simulation Solution

2.3.9 ANSYS Scade Suite Autonomous Driving Controlled Simulation Solution Process

2.3.10 ANSYS Autonomous Driving Controlled Simulation Solution Closed Loop

2.3.11 ANSYS Scade Suite Autonomous Driving Controlled Simulation Testing Display

2.4 TASS PreScan

2.4.1 Siemens' Acquisition on Tass

2.4.2 Siemens' Products in Autonomous Driving Testing

2.4.3 TASS PreScan

2.4.4 Features of New PreScan

2.4.5 Some Features of PreScan Simulation Platform

2.4.6 Sensor Types and Some Scenarios Supported by PreScan

2.4.7 External Tools and Software Supported by PreScan

2.5 NVIDIA Simulation Platform

2.6 Gazebo

2.6.1 Open Source Simulation Platform

2.6.2 Features and Usage

2.7 Carla

2.7.1 Introduction

2.7.2 Latest version

2.8 Scenario Simulation Platform of CATARC

2.8.1 Driving Simulation Platform

2.8.2 Driving Scenario Platform

2.9 Apollo Simulation Platform

2.9.1 Distributed Simulation Platform

2.9.2 Engine

2.9.3 Development Resource Dataset

2.9.4 Future Planning

2.10 Panosim

2.10.1 Profile

2.10.2 Main Products

2.10.3 Simulation Based on Physical Models and Numbers

2.10.4 Interface and Features

2.10.5 Process of Creating a Simulation Experiment with PanoSim

2.10.6 New Radar Model and GPS Physical Model

2.10.7 Feature Upgrade of V2X and True Value Sensor

2.10.8 Optimization of Simulink Model

2.10.9 Summary

2.11 AirSim

2.11.1 Profile

2.11.2 Open Source Simulation Platform

2.12 VI-grade

2.12.1 Profile

2.12.2 Product System

2.12.3 Application in the Automotive Sector

2.12.4 VI-Car RealTime: Automotive Dynamics Real-Time Simulation Tool

2.12.5 Automotive Driving Simulator: VI-DriveSim

2.12.6 VI-grade and SAGLNOMIYA

2.12.7 Applus+ IDIADA Adopts DiM250



3. Vehicle Dynamics Simulation

3.1 MATLAB/Simulink

3.1.1 Introduction to Mathworks

3.1.2 Matlab and Simulink

3.1.3 Simulink-based AEB and FCW System

3.1.4 ADST - Autonomous Driving System Kit

3.1.5 Simulink Model

3.1.6 Driving Scenario Designer

3.1.7 Vehicle Dynamics Blockset

3.1.8 Modular Driving Scenario of Vehicle Dynamics Blockset

3.1.9 Cases of Vehicle Dynamics Blockset in Closed Loop Simulation Testing

3.1.10 Application in Voyage

3.2 Simpack

3.2.1 Real-time Simulation Tool

3.2.2 Open Modeling Structure and Features

3.2.3 Features of Modeling

3.2.4 ADAS Application

3.3 TESIS DYNAware

3.3.1 Profile

3.3.2 ve-DYNA Model

3.3.3 DYNA4 Software

3.3.4 Seamless Connection between DYNA4 and enDYNA/veDYNA

3.3.5 Features of DYNA4 Software

3.3.6 Simulation Scenario of DYNA4

3.4 IPG Carmaker

3.5 AVL

3.5.1 Profile

3.5.2 Vehicle Testing Simulation Platform

3.5.3 AVL model. Connect

3.5.4 ADAS Simulation Testing Based on Actual Scenarios



4. HIL Simulation

4.1 NI

4.1.1 Automotive Solutions

4.1.2 VRTS

4.1.3 Cameras and V2X Testing

4.2 ETAS

4.2.1 HiL System

4.2.2 Simulation Solutions and Tools

4.3 Vector

4.3.1 ADAS Development Tool Chain

4.3.2 MIL Simulation Testing

4.4 dSPACE

4.4.1 Profile

4.4.2 Real-time Simulation System

4.4.3 Main Products

4.4.4 Simulation Tool Chain



5. Scenario Simulation Companies

5.1 Introduction to Scenario Library

5.1.1 Requirements of Intelligent Vehicle Simulation Testing on Traffic Scenario Simulation

5.1.2 Standardized Testing Scenarios

5.1.3 Measurement Parameters of Standardized Testing Scenarios

5.2 VTD

5.2.1 VIRES

5.2.2 VTD Simulation Tool

5.2.3 Three Standards Based on VTD Environment Simulation

5.2.4 Composition and Advantages of Open Drive Standard

5.2.5 Application of Open Drive

5.2.6 Open Drive Map Data Analysis

5.2.7 Establishment of a Map Coordinate System in Open Drive

5.2.8 Open Drive-Reference Line Construction

5.2.9 Open Drive-Lane Construction

5.2.10 Open Drive-Complete Road Models

5.2.11 Open CRG Simulation Applied in Vehicle Control, Driving Comfort, etc.

5.2.12 Open CRG- Workflow

5.2.13 Open-Scenario Standard

5.3 Pro-SiVIC

5.3.1 Profile of ESI

5.3.2 ESI's Products

5.3.3 ESI Enhances Core Simulation Technology through Acquisition and Integration

5.3.4 Profile of Pro-SiVIC

5.3.5 Traffic Scenarios and Sensor Models of Pro-SiVIC

5.3.6 Process of Composograph Processing with Pro-ViSIC Simulation

5.3.7 Result of Composograph Processing with Pro-ViSIC Simulation

5.4 rFpro

5.4.1 Profile

5.4.2 HD Virtual Modeling for Test Fields

5.4.3 R&D of HD Virtual Modeling

5.5 Cognata

5.5.1 Profile

5.5.2 Autonomous Driving Simulation Platform

5.5.3 Cooperation with Nvidia

5.6 51VR/RealDrive

5.6.1 Profile

5.6.2 Team

5.6.3 Simulation Approaches of Autonomous Driving Simulation Platform

5.6.4 51World Strategy

5.6.5 RealDrive Aims at Autonomous Driving Simulation Testing

5.7 Parallel Domain

5.7.1 Profile

5.7.2 Simulation Platform

5.7.3 How to Generate a Virtual World

5.8 Metamoto

5.9 AAI

5.10 Applied Intuition



6. Sensor Simulation Companies

6.1 MonoDrive

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Sensor Simulator

6.1.3 Process of Simulation Testing

6.2 RightHook

6.2.1 Profile

6.2.2 Playback Simulation and HD Map Simulation

6.2.3 Simulation System Based on HD Map

6.3 OPTIS

6.4 Claytex



7. Scenario Library

7.1 Germany GIDAS

7.2 China CIDAS

7.3 ADAC

7.4 iVista

7.5 Kunlun Plan

7.6 CATARC

