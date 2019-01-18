Global Automotive Window and Sealing Systems Market Report 2018: Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Window and Sealing Systems Market By Component - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market is primarily driven by the growing vehicle market and continuous efforts made by automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to increase the fuel economy of vehicles through the use of modified polymers.



On the basis of component, the automotive window and sealing systems market is categorized into glass run channel, waist belt seal, roof ditch molding, hood seal, trunk seal, front windshield seal, door seal, rear windshield seal, sunroof seal, encapsulated glass, corner molding, and end cap. In 2017, the category of glass run channels recorded the highest sales by value, accounting for around 15% of the market share. Besides, the market for glass run channels is forecasted to reach 783.5 million units by 2025, owing to the high usage of this component by OEMs and in the aftermarket.



Based on material, the automotive window and sealing systems market is classified into ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), thermoplastic vulcanizer (TPV), and others. Of these, EPDM dominated the market in 2017, with over 85% market share in terms of volume. Moreover, EPDM is expected to continue leading the market in the coming years. This can be mainly attributed to the high usage of EPDM in passenger cars and its ease of use in weatherstripping applications.



On the basis of application, the automotive window and sealing systems market is categorized into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles. The passenger cars category recorded the highest volume sales in 2017, with a market share of around 80%. However, the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period is expected from electric vehicles, owing to governments' initiatives to encourage the use of near-zero-emission vehicles in order to curb the rising environmental pollution.



Urbanization, particularly in developing economies of the world, such as China and India, has been on the rise. There has been significant improvement in the lifestyle and living standard of people in these economies in the recent past, resulting in an increase in their purchasing power. This has allowed consumers in these countries to spend a significant share of their income on the purchase of vehicles for personal use, which, in turn, has positively affected the sales of automotive window and sealing systems.



With advancements in the sealing technology, new techniques have been introduced in the market that have the potential to replace existing window and sealing systems. For instance, field-assisted glass-metal sealing is a sealing technique that allows the sealing of metals to glass at temperatures considerably below the softening point of the glass. Currently, polymers, such as EPDM, TPE, and TPV, are used in the window and sealing systems of automobiles; however, the increased use of advanced substitutes is expected to hinder the growth of the automotive window and sealing systems market in the coming years.



Market Dynamics



Trends



Growing inclination of OEMs toward lightweight sealants

Increasing usage of thermoplastics in the automotive industry

Drivers

Growing vehicle market

Increasing fuel economy of vehicles

Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

Restraints

Emergence of substitutes

EPDM-related volatile organic compound (VOC) regulations

Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

Opportunities

Increasing demand for electric vehicles

Companies Mentioned



Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Magna International Inc.

MINTH Group Ltd.

PPAP Automotive Limited

DURA Automotive Systems

TOYODA GOSEI Co. Ltd.

Lauren Manufacturing Company

Henniges Automotive

Hutchinson

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8nbm63/global_automotive?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Automotive Manufacturing, Automotive Body, Trim and Glass



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.