Australia Solar Inverter Market 2018-2024: Market Forecast by Power Rating, Types, Applications, Regions, and Competitive Landscape

Australia Solar Inverter Market revenues are projected to reach $884.5 million by 2024



Australia Solar Inverter market is at the growing stage. Several upcoming solar power plant projects such as Western Downs Green Power Hub (500MW), Yuleba North Solar Project (300MW) and Wandoan South Solar project (1,000MW) in the country along with increasing residential rooftop solar PV systems are expected to drive the demand for solar inverters across Australia over the coming years.



Further, the Australian government invested around $8.5 billion in renewables in 2017, according to the United Nations (UN) report and $316.2 million has been allocated to the Australian Renewable Energy Agency budget in 2019, which would help to strengthen the solar energy sector across the country and pave way for the upliftment of the solar inverter market over the coming years.



Australia solar inverter market is highly competitive and fragmented with the presence of domestic, international and unorganized market participants. The market is broadly divided into four segments, according to power ratings, with the below 10kW segment dominating the market revenues. The segment would continue to lead throughout the forecast period owing to rising demand in the residential and commercial & industrial sectors.



By types, the string solar inverters dominated the market in 2017. The segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well on account of increasing adoption of solar energy by the residential, commercial and industrial sectors across the country.



The report thoroughly covers Australia Solar Inverter Market by power rating, by types, by verticals and by regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers, which would help the stakeholders to devise and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Australia Solar Power Sector Overview



4. Australia Solar Inverter Market Overview

4.1 Australia Country Indicators

4.2 Australia Solar Inverter Market Revenues

4.3 Australia Solar Inverter Net Capacity Additions, 2014-2024F

4.4 Australia Solar Inverter Revenue Share, By Power Rating, 2017 & 2024F

4.5 Australia Solar Inverter Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2017 & 2024F

4.6 Australia Solar Inverter Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2017 & 2024F

4.7 Australia Solar Inverter Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2017 & 2024F

4.8 Australia Solar Inverter Market - Industry Life Cycle 2017 & 2024F

4.9 Australia Solar Inverter Market - Porter's Five Forces, 2017



5. Australia Solar Inverter Market Dynamics

5.1 Impact Analysis

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Restraints



6. Australia Solar Inverter Market Trends



7. Australia Solar Inverter Market Overview, By Power Rating

7.1 Australia Below 10kW Solar Inverter Market Revenues and Volume, 2014-2024F

7.2 Australia 10kW-100 kw Solar Inverter Market Revenues and Volume, 2014-2024F

7.3 Australia 100.1kW-1 MW Solar Inverter Market Revenues and Volume, 2014-2024F

7.4 Australia Above 1 MW Solar Inverter Market Revenues and Volume, 2014-2024F



8. Australia Solar Inverter Market Overview, By Types

8.1 Australia Central Solar Inverter Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

8.2 Australia String Solar Inverter Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

8.3 Australia Micro Solar Inverter Market Revenues, 2014-2024F



9. Australia Solar Inverter Market Overview, By Verticals

9.1 Australia Residential Sector Solar Inverter Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

9.2 Australia Commercial & Industrial Sector Solar Inverter Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

9.3 Australia Utility Sector Solar Inverter Market Revenues, 2014-2024F



10. Australia Solar Inverter Market Overview, By Regions



11. Australia Solar Inverter Market - Key Performance Indicators

11.1 Australia Government Spending Outlook

11.2 Australia Renewable Energy Sector Outlook



12. Australia Solar Inverter Market Opportunity Assessment

12.1 Australia Solar Inverter Market Opportunity Assessment, By Power Rating, 2024F

12.2 Australia Solar Inverter Market Opportunity Assessment, By Types, 2024F

12.3 Australia Solar Inverter Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2024F



13. Australia Solar Inverter Market - Competitive Landscape

13.1 Australia Solar Inverter Market Competitive Landscape, By Company Shares, 2017

13.2 Australia Solar Inverter Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Types



14. Company Profiles

14.1 ABB Australia Pty Ltd

14.2 Delta Energy Systems (Australia) Pty Ltd.

14.3 Enphase Energy Australia

14.4 Fronius Australia Pty Ltd

14.5 Huawei Technologies (Australia) Pty Ltd.

14.6 Redback Technologies Pty Ltd.

14.7 SMA Australia Pty Ltd

14.8 SolarEdge Technologies (Australia) Pty Ltd

14.9 SolaX Power Australia Pty Ltd

14.10 Sungrow Australia Group Pty. Ltd.



